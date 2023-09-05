Biden and Trump
Editor's Note

We’ve faced more than enough health hazard from smoke in the air lately. So, we didn’t need another dose of smoke being blown all over the editorial page of the Bulletin last Thursday by a pair of Republican Trump acolytes. Their poisonous puffs were so full of carcinogenic lies and misrepresentations that one hardly knows where to begin. Without engaging in a blow-by-blow counter, I’ll just make a few cloud-clearing, record-straightening, fact-based comments about their collection of exhalations.

• Economy — “Biden’s profligate spending…” Poof! Biden’s spending program was necessary to recover an economy battered by President Trump, who undermined our economic health with his late and shambolic COVID response, and by irresponsible Republican tax cuts.

Paul White lives in Bend.

