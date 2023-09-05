We’ve faced more than enough health hazard from smoke in the air lately. So, we didn’t need another dose of smoke being blown all over the editorial page of the Bulletin last Thursday by a pair of Republican Trump acolytes. Their poisonous puffs were so full of carcinogenic lies and misrepresentations that one hardly knows where to begin. Without engaging in a blow-by-blow counter, I’ll just make a few cloud-clearing, record-straightening, fact-based comments about their collection of exhalations.
• Economy — “Biden’s profligate spending…” Poof! Biden’s spending program was necessary to recover an economy battered by President Trump, who undermined our economic health with his late and shambolic COVID response, and by irresponsible Republican tax cuts.
• Energy — “Biden …spent…billions…on wind and solar…” Puff! Trump and Republicans have failed to act responsibly to address root causes of the increasingly dangerous consequences of climate change. Indeed, Republican worship of fossil fuels has only exacerbated U.S. contributions to climate disasters.
• Afghanistan — “Biden ordered complete withdrawal…” Smoke! The Biden timetable, though unfortunate, was dictated by the withdrawal agreement an uninformed Trump made with the Taliban.
• Ukraine — “…contributed to the Russian invasion…” Gasp! The Russian invasion of Ukraine was an act emboldened by a Trump who cozied up to Putin and undermined NATO.
• Corruption — “Complicit in … Hunter’s illegal business dealings…” Poof! Hunter Biden should be prosecuted as appropriate under law, but no one has found any evidence that President Biden was in any way influenced by his son’s actions.
• Border — “…Illegal aliens cost … over 100,000 deaths … from fentanyl…” Smoke! There is no demonstrated connection between the fentanyl epidemic and border policy, but there is real connection between Trump’s policies and the inhumane separation of families and children.
• Military — “Weakening the military…” Choke! Wheeze! Nothing in this sad litany has produced any demonstrable weakening of military strength. The so-called consequences given here are false! Rather, the policies are likely strengthening our military. It is Republicans like Sen. Tuberville that are demonstrably weakening our military.
• COVID Response — “…unconstitutional vaccine mandates … irreparable harm…” Puff! Puff! Trump failed to act quickly or strongly enough to the clear threat posed by COVID, a failure that resulted in more illness, more deaths and more social and economic damage than would have resulted from a more urgent action by a responsible leader.
• Two Standards — “…persecution of political enemies…” Puff! Gasp! Choke! You’re inhaling your own smoke! In no uncertain terms, there does not exist a double standard of justice. The whole world watched Trump incite rioters to break into the Capital, assault police officers, and destroy property in an attempt to derail the important government process of certifying the election — an election that Biden clearly won and Trump lost. Anyone who thinks otherwise has their head in a very dense and toxic cloud of smoke.
This is head-in-the-clouds spreading of lies; this is stoking the fires of misinformation; this is nothing but blowing smoke. And this smoke and mirrors is what makes so many Republicans and so much of the once-responsible Republican Party so dangerous to our democracy and to our national political health.
