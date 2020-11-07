For the past few years, I have seen our country going in a far different direction than I observed growing up in Montana and Oregon. In 1942, I experienced a United States entering a war on two fronts — providing American soldiers and support personnel in large numbers and changing its industrial production to provide needed war supplies to our allies in Europe, our own troops there and in Asia until the war was won.
When WWII concluded, I learned about a United States that supported not only our allies in their recovery, but also assisted the citizens of our enemies in Italy, Germany and Japan to recover . As a result of those humanitarian actions, America became the foremost leader of the free world.
I moved to Bend in 1970 to join Sister Kathryn and a family of caregivers at St. Charles Medical Center. I found myself among caring individuals who used their personal and professional purpose in life to contribute to our community. They did that by following our American values and by living their stated mission “to improve the health of those we serve in a spirit of love and compassion.”
Throughout these life experiences, I learned what Americans stood for and what their values were that guided their life’s purpose to achieve the American dream. I believe, and hope you do, too, that we are best guided by an American culture that reflects the values of freedom, equality of opportunity and a soulful respect for all humanity as we seek our country’s shared purpose in this world.
Those beliefs are worth nurturing individually, in our communities and through our chosen leaders, especially when coupled with a personal expression of authenticity, integrity, honesty and civility. Experience has demonstrated that none of our principles are implemented perfectly, but we can choose to live by these American precepts.
Our freedom, human rights and liberties have been the envy of the entire world, so much so that most authoritarian governments attempt to suppress their development. But we need to guard against losing our way, not paying attention to global change, or not being engaged to strengthen our American Values and our sacred place in this world of humanity.
Civility is a most recent example of a value disregarded. Dave Frohnmayer, past president of the University of Oregon talked about civility being a necessary element of a civil society of citizens who can live and work together harmoniously. That is not to disregard that there are always other issues with which to contend or debate. But when something like moral righteousness raises differences deemed unworthy of debate, the stage is set for social disintegration and polarity, which we are now experiencing.
As American citizens, we will go wherever in the world to defend our country, its liberty and its values. We need to be as dedicated to defending America from internal disorder that are as threating to our democracy. We cannot afford civic disengagement and indifference of our citizenry when that occurs. The optimum performance of democracy is as important as our Constitution itself.
Kim Stafford of Lewis and Clark College contends that while the problems we frequently face may be economic, political or social, their solutions are cultural. We find the improvements to our lives in the place we live and the people with whom we live. We “the people” should act from there.
If anything, the COVID-19 virus has taught us at least one lesson. That lesson is: we are all one race— the human race. So let us again be a beacon of freedom and Idealism in the world for all humanity.
Americans took full advantage of our opportunity to express ourselves on November 3. We now need to urge all our political leaders to personify the values of America and begin to heal our country.
This is our America.
