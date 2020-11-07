We are paying members of the Northpointe Homeowners Association. It was brought to our attention that there is an effort at your level to phase in the homeless and low-income housing in Juniper Ridge.
Having this populace reside in such close proximity to our neighborhood is troubling on numerous levels. There are a number of schools and city parks (to include the one slated to be built in our own neighborhood), that we feel would put a large number of the neighborhood children at risk of being the victims of any number of crimes.
The vagrants that occupy this space have targeted our neighborhood for a number of larcenies, drug deals, and various other nefarious activities; I’m sure you are aware that we were evacuated due to a large fire caused by the “residents” in Juniper Ridge.
The worst feeling we had that day wasn’t the thought of losing everything we had worked for. It was watching our children well up due to the anxiety that these people had placed in our backyards! I promise you, as a 20-year United States Navy veteran, when we decided to purchase our home here, to make Bend the last place we would lay down roots, we never imagined that we would have to engage in this type of discussion, let alone with the mayor and city council, as to why we don’t want “Emergency Action” being planned or executed without forethought and a voice from the people it would affect the most. Us. Our children. Our neighbors.
It’s ridiculous that you might think that this would fly under the radar without much upheaval from the residents of Northpointe. It feels like a sham, and a quick fix for a problem you’ve ignored for far too long, to be honest, and our sincere hope, is that you will find our feelings of betrayal in your results for your next elections.
We wonder if you’ve had to have these kinds of tough conversations with your children. About staying away from the vagrants that walk down the street here every day. Have you had to? Or were you smart enough to invest in this community elsewhere? Maybe somewhere the city council won’t put your children’s safety up for grabs based on “Emergency Action.” What’s so emergent? The fact that the railroad refuses to do business with you anymore based on your inability and disregard to clean up Juniper Ridge?
It’s disgusting that you would sit on your hands and watch it all unfold, and suggest this to be the “best” solution. You haven’t held up your end of the bargain regarding public service or public safety for that matter. Shame on you all.
