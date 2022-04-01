What are we to make of the disarray created by Bend City Council’s refusal to allow the Deschutes Public Library System to proceed with the land use changes needed to build a new central library?
Our libraries are highly valued by county residents, who recently voted for a hefty bond levy to expand capacity to better serve our growing population. Although improvements to all five existing branch buildings is part of the plan, building a large, new, flagship library is a crucial component.
This new facility would provide room for an expanded countywide book collection; an interactive educational space for children/youth; space for community meetings, arts/music performances, etc.
At a recent Bend City Council meeting most councilors opposed a request by DPLS that the city of Bend approve the filing for text and map amendments to the comprehensive plan, so that the project could proceed.
This facility is now stalled, with no clear path forward.,
Councilors deemed this project did not merit being an exception to the usual land use process used to approve new development in undeveloped areas within the city’s Urban Growth Boundary.
One objection voiced by Mayor Sally Russell was that DPLS should have worked out the details of the land use process, early on. This implies that DPLS did not consult ahead of time with city staff.
Actually, the library did talk with city land use experts, who offered encouragement that the new library was the kind of project likely to be approved as an exception.
That’s why their report, which council rejected, recommended an exception be made.
A second objection was that giving DPLS an exception would mean the city would pay more of the required infrastructure improvement costs. Using the customary approach would spread this cost among a number of property owners in the surrounding area.
We value Oregon’s land use laws, which provide many benefits to all. We understand you only make exceptions in rare cases, for projects that add unusual value to a community. For comparison, here’s a couple of cases where Bend has made exceptions.
One: recently allowing the school district to build North Star Elementary School in the same area. Although a very different mechanism is used, agreeing to some times build affordable housing outside of the UGB, offers a second example.
What these have in common is that both address high priority community needs, that are unlikely to met, unless an exception to the longer, more complex and costly way of doing things, is made. The new library fits these criteria.
Maybe part of the problem is that Bend city councilors have forgotten that this project serves and benefits all of Deschutes County.
Concerns voiced by opponents over the past couple of years relate to the new library not being located in central Bend, where people can walk/bike to it.
While not ideal, the location is central to its countywide service area.
Putting a big new library in central Bend would not please opponents. We already have a library there. Where would we park?
DPLS recently withdrew its request for an exception, given council’s negative response. When the library’s director, Todd Dunkelberg, was asked why council was opposed, he said he had no idea.
Neither do we.
Are a majority of Bend’s elected leaders insensitive to needs of county residents, many of whom live in their city?
Please join us in asking them to reconsider their decision.
