Mr. Larson raises a number of issues in his email regarding the review process specific to the 12-lot subdivision that was reviewed and approved through file PZ-20-0726. The development was proposed by Habitat for Humanity which will contain a total of 12 attached townhomes. The townhome lots are accessed via SE 26th Street which will have a cul-de-sac constructed at its terminus and an alley providing access to the new homes.
This explanation below may seem overly technical, but that’s because we’re trying to address the questions in the email that were quite detailed, technical and in-depth. I apologize for the delay as there was a lot of information to gather prior to responding.
The main issue raised appears to be concerns with the Transportation Facility Report , or TFR, that was submitted as part of the application that was completed by Transight Consulting. The city’s development code requires a more comprehensive Transportation Impact Analysis for developments that will generate more than 700 average daily trips. Generally, each single-family residence generates 10 trips per day. As a result, the 12-lot proposal doesn’t require a TIA, rather a TFR is required.
The TFR focuses more on right -of -way needs, access points onto the city system, on-site circulation, safety and walking/biking/transit facilities. In this instance, it was determined that the site would not generate enough trips to require the need to study the capacity on 27th Street nor the capacity at nearby intersections.
(Editor’s note: Part of the paragraph below was trimmed.)
A key item to understand is the concept of “rough proportionality” and how that is relied on in the land use review process. The concept stems from a court case from Tigard where a land owner appealed requirements that were attached to a land use permit which required the owner to dedicate land to the city and construct a public path on their land. This case is known as Dolan v. City of Tigard and requires a jurisdiction to demonstrate that a condition of development approval is roughly proportional in nature and extent to the impacts of the proposed development. Requiring widening of the entirety of the 27th Street corridor and installation of turn lanes along it (as an example) would not be roughly proportional to the impacts of the proposed subdivision and the roughly 120 average daily trips generated by the 12 lots. Further, there is a Capital Improvement Project planned for 27th Street that is in the current transportation CIP.
(Editor’s note: Sections of the next two paragraphs were trimmed.)
Connectivity/ capacity transportation improvements that are roughly proportional to the proposed development were required as part of the city’s land use decision. The applicant was required to dedicate right -of -way along 27th Street to assure that the right -of -way from the property line to the centerline of the road is 50 feet (arterial road rights -of -way, such as 27th Street, are to be 100 feet wide). Further, the pavement in 27th Street is required to be widened to 42 feet with installation of curbs.
Yes there have been accidents along 27th Street over the years, and obviously the safety of the traveling public is considered when reviewing new applications that connect to the corridor. However, that reality is not grounds for denial of an application nor would disproportionate improvements be required for this 12-lot subdivision or legal. Although Mr. Larson’s research is at odds with the materials provided by Transight Consulting for the Transportation Facility Report, those differences don’t justify applying standards that don’t apply to a project of this magnitude.
With the General Obligation Bond, there may be opportunities to accelerate portions of project C-31 from the transportation CIP. As Mr. Larson correctly notes, the 27th Street corridor area is experiencing a high volume of new development — and this will continue — so it may be prudent to move quickly on some of those projects.
If you have further questions about this or the land use review process, feel free to contact me. Thanks!
