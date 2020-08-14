As the former public works director and city engineer at the city of Bend I was proud to have a role in launching Bend’s transit system 15 years ago. Siting an interim transit hub at the corner of Hawthorne Avenue and Fourth Street was the right thing to do to kick -start Bend’s public transportation system.
Today, things are different.
Nearly every day I pass by Hawthorne Station, still Bend’s only transit facility, located just down the street from my family’s home. Buses, taxis, delivery trucks and cars line the streets and weave in and out the road. Bicyclists and pedestrians — some of whom are in wheelchairs — cross in the middle of the street and contend for space where they can. It’s a tense place where conflicts of use and tight quarters make it clear that Hawthorne Station has expanded beyond its safe capacity. Simply put, Bend is in desperate need of a large-scale improvement to our transit facility.
On one hand, I am thrilled the system has grown from the original inception, which was to provide a cost-effective alternative to the Dial-a-Ride public transportation system. We now have an interconnected regional public transit system under Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council’s leadership. It is exciting to see the diverse blend of transit riders and to know this service is promoting equity in transportation across Bend.
On the other hand, when I pass the station these days I am disheartened because we are about to miss a major chance to advance our transit system in Bend. Both the city of Bend and Cascades East Transit (operated by COIC) are concluding their planning processes in September that will chart the path forward for our city and align with our goals for equity, climate change and land use.
But out of the roughly $650 million the city of Bend expects to spend on transportation projects in Bend over the next 20 years, only $9.5 million is devoted to transit. That’s less than 2 %. Separately, CET has no plans to replace or fully build Hawthorne Station. Instead it appears Bend’s only transit center will remain, without additional capacity or safety improvements, for another 20 years.
Again, disheartening.
Transit is a vital service needed for our city and region to continue to grow and remain a vibrant thriving community for all. But, rather than true robust expansion of a critical piece of the transportation system, it appears to me that in working with CET/COIC, the city of Bend is merely checking the transit-master-plan-box required under Oregon’s land use goals.
This transit master plan, if approved, unlocks the city’s ability to expand the urban growth boundary, increase density and build new development. In turn it will reap system development charges—a lifeline for the city’s other infrastructure investments. The city is gaining the growth and capacity benefits of public transportation in its planning, but choosing to not fund it. I think this is called a “free ride.”
I have asked for the city and CET/COIC, and now I’m asking the public, to reconsider meaningful investment in the transit system — critically in a new transit center, as well as planning and funding for future facilities. At either end of your belief of this issue, please, let’s stop ignoring it. I encourage you to speak to a city councilor and get involved. With just a little leadership on this issue, our city could become known as the best in yet another category — public transit.
