While the City of Bend tells homeowners that all in the city must bear the burden of dealing with the homeless, it then tells the well-connected in Old Bend Neighborhood not to worry, that the city will keep the homeless off its streets and away from their homes.
People without shelter can sleep in their cars overnight on every street in Bend — except for the rarified streets of the Old Bend Neighborhood.
Sleeping in a car overnight there results in a $50 fine imposed and enforced by the City of Bend. Sleeping in a car overnight is free in front of your house and in your neighborhood.
The City of Bend tells its residents that it is powerless to deal with homeless people setting up tent camps on sidewalks and in rights of way. The city tells neighborhoods that homeless camps are going into their neighborhoods and next to their schools.
But, the city then uses parking regulations to protect the well-connected and privileged in the Old Bend Neighborhood.
Many say that the City of Bend protects the west side at the expense of the east side. That is absolutely true in this instance.
Why does the city know the suffering of Old Bend dealing with homeless people on its streets? Well, it helps that Mayor Sally Russell owns property in Old Bend Neighborhood. As a property owner there, she can speak to what is it like is to have people from outside the neighborhood come into “Old Bend.” She can speak to how excluding those people will protect the value of her property.
I have low expectations that city will acknowledge that it is protecting Old Bend from sharing in the burden of the homeless on our streets. I expect that it will instead deflect and pivot to the uniqueness of Old Bend, that it is a special neighborhood and that the city must protect it from being a popular parking area for Munch and Music on a few evenings each summer and from families parking in Old Bend in order to float the Deschutes.
I am disappointed in the mayor and the city. I had believed that they were trying to be fair to all Bend residents and would not give preferences to the most privileged among us.
However, discrimination and privilege can be so ubiquitous that it is unseen. Single family zoning, now seen as discriminatory, has been standard practice everywhere. Our City Council now sees single-family zoning as discriminatory, but then turns a blind eye to the discriminatory impacts of exclusionary parking in Old Bend.
Exclusive parking is given only to the residents of Old Bend for only $25 per year. Outsiders cannot park on entire streets there. Yet, even raising that price to a true market price would not eliminate the discriminatory impacts of this exclusionary parking. Raising the price would only raise the price of exclusionary discrimination and benefit those with financial resources. In fact, many Old Bend residents do not park on the street but instead in their own garages.
So long as the City of Bend gives exclusive use of public streets to some and excludes all others, no amount of “tweaking” eliminates the discriminatory impact.
City Council needs to thoroughly review and discuss the issues of equity and privilege inherent in exclusionary zones. This review and discussion must take place before City Council grants further privileges to the property owners in Old Bend Neighborhood.
