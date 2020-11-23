Two recent editorials were well-meaning but poorly informed, each lecturing on how to think, feel, and what to do about the homeless in our neighborhoods. Apparently, the main problem is mean neighbors lacking compassion for those less fortunate. Glad for this input, as the experiences of us Juniper Ridge neighbors, over at least the past decade, differ just a bit, leading to different conclusions.
Increasingly in recent years, my neighbors and I have been finding used needles, condoms and garbage in our yards, driveways and streets. We’ve observed drug deals openly conducted. Nefarious characters roaming our yards and porches, at times with vicious dogs, driving through our yards, burglarizing our garages, barns and trailers became increasingly common. Safe kids meant a fenced yard under close supervision. We all knew the source of the problems: transients living in the city’s Juniper Ridge development.
One editorial found four distinctions among the homeless. I’ll introduce another: Transients, as I refer to them here, are not homeless, nor can they be correctly described as vagrants. They don’t seek services though will accept agency handouts. They live, by choice, “underground.”
I’ve been to their winter camps; they do quite well for themselves. Having spent several winters living outdoors in the Yukon Territory, I know what a good winter camp looks like.
Transients can be functional predators. Many extract resources begging at Cascades Mall, burglarizing nearby neighborhoods and strong-arming and stealing from their favorite prey, homeless people. They are responsible for the bulk of the crime around Juniper Ridge, not the homeless. Unfortunately for all, a homeless camp brings with it a large crew of transients. Even if successfully kept out of the proposed camp, they’ll easily take up residence nearby.
This new camp is a 5-minute walk from hundreds of mostly working-class and retiree homes, thousands of people, several important businesses and two schools. Proximity to businesses, schools and neighborhoods would be the city’s wonderful gift to the transients; it makes their chosen lifestyle of petty crime and drug use so much easier. When residents near Juniper Ridge object to the proposed homeless camp, this is what they are objecting to. The new camp would bring back the crime and the fear.
The city, in all those years, denied responsibility for law enforcement, claiming problems, “were in the county.” The county sheriff was frustrated because the bad guys simply retreated to Juniper Ridge, part of the city and inaccessible to them. All those years with little to no law enforcement, or even acknowledging responsibility. In truth, this wasn’t a police problem, it was a management problem. Police efforts were unsupported.
The sewer project caused homeless and transients to relocate to the north. Nearby crime was immediately reduced to resemble the Bend “norm.” We felt safe again. Given our history with the city, perhaps you can forgive us for not trusting what they tell us: it’s only temporary, it will be well-managed by a third-party , full range of social services, no drugs allowed, etc. They dutifully ask for our input. We provide overwhelming evidence that the Juniper Ridge location is a disastrous idea. Yet their building plans proceed.
There is no lack of compassion in these several impacted neighborhoods; no one needs a lecture. The editorials expose a serious planning problem among the lecturers: Disagreement with their incomplete plans means you are a bad person without compassion. A good example of cancel culture. The rejection of the camp’s location is not NIMBY-ism, an accusation from those who don’t know any better. We have a decade-plus of experience coping, without help from anyone, with the crime and fear the transients bring. We simply don’t want a return to that.
I’ll not just whine. I’ll write soon with ideas to consider as all of us in Deschutes County help our fair city work towards functional, lasting solutions.
