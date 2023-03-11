Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

“I love that word, ‘relationship.’ Covers all manner of sins, doesn’t it? I fear that this has become a bad relationship; a relationship based on the president taking exactly what he wants and casually ignoring all those things that really matter to, um...Britain.” — Hugh Grant as the Prime Minister in Love Actually

Partners. Relationships. These words from Love Actually kept going through my mind as we learned that two County Commissioners abandoned their promise to partner with the city to help medically fragile individuals living on Hunnell Road find a temporary safe place to live. Not necessarily because I believe that the City of Bend is England and the county is the U.S. and not because Love Actually is an excellent example of a movie on partnerships and relationships (if anything it is the opposite), but because we often toss around these words so casually. And when it comes to issues like homelessness, we cannot be effective in this work without each other.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Megan Perkins is a Bend City Councilor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Popular this week with our readers

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.