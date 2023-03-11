“I love that word, ‘relationship.’ Covers all manner of sins, doesn’t it? I fear that this has become a bad relationship; a relationship based on the president taking exactly what he wants and casually ignoring all those things that really matter to, um...Britain.” — Hugh Grant as the Prime Minister in Love Actually
Partners. Relationships. These words from Love Actually kept going through my mind as we learned that two County Commissioners abandoned their promise to partner with the city to help medically fragile individuals living on Hunnell Road find a temporary safe place to live. Not necessarily because I believe that the City of Bend is England and the county is the U.S. and not because Love Actually is an excellent example of a movie on partnerships and relationships (if anything it is the opposite), but because we often toss around these words so casually. And when it comes to issues like homelessness, we cannot be effective in this work without each other.
True partnerships mean each partner gives something for the greater good. And true relationships are built on trust. When two commissioners shocked us all by suddenly deciding to not move forward on this supported camp, they disregarded their relationships and partnerships with the city staff, with individual councilors, and the Coordinated Homeless Response Office. To paraphrase Hugh, I do fear that this relationship has become distrustful and ineffective. And people are suffering because of it.
Central Oregon government is decentralized. There are separate taxing districts for parks, libraries, COCC, Deschutes County and our city. This means that as a governing body we often find ourselves saying “we don’t do that.” For example, Deschutes County is the body responsible for public health. The city doesn’t do that. Because we are so decentralized, working together is absolutely essential. As an example, partnering with Bend Parks and Recreation has allowed a SDC exemption for affordable housing units and childcare facilities. The city of Bend and Parks and Recreation acknowledge that less money in the coffers for things like infrastructure is a price they are willing to pay for the critical need of building affordable housing.
Shortly after the mayor’s statement on the county’s actions, I attended the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee as the Council liaison. The meeting began by sharing a shelter update. We learned that the Lighthouse (the navigation center and emergency shelter on 2nd street) was well over capacity each night in February. Then we learned that the Franklin Street temporary shelter, which could house 50 units, sits vacant due to a lack of funding. Later in the meeting we saw a horrifying statistic that unsheltered houseless households have grown 373% since 2018 in our area.
80% of our homeless population is unsheltered in our region. This is one of the highest rates in the country. We all bear responsibility for our homeless, whether we are a city agency, a parks department, a business owner or a neighbor, and certainly a County that is responsible for public health services. Stopping and abandoning a project due to opposition — and there will always be opposition — rather than working through the process, taking feedback and partnering with the community to make the project better, doesn’t serve anybody and it doesn’t solve any problems. In fact, stopping projects before they’ve had a chance to begin creates more Hunnell Roads and less safety.
Leadership is looking at the big picture. And the big picture here is that we have a rapidly expanding population of Central Oregon homeless that need help. Leadership is looking at immediate needs and addressing them — as was the case with this supported camp — while still looking to the future and working on long-term solutions like affordable housing and workforce development. We can do both. But we need each other. Let’s be true partners, County Commissioners, and tackle this problem together.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Some want the gate locked to prevent people from camping on the forest land. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.