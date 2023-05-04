Response times matter. They matter to the family whose home is on fire. They matter to the child whose parent has collapsed on the kitchen floor. They matter to the drivers in a collision on a remote section of U.S. Highway 20, far from the hospital. And they matter to the neighborhood downwind of a rapidly growing wildfire on a hot and windy summer day.
The staff at Bend Fire & Rescue do an incredible job protecting our community and serving those in need. They are the only provider of essential fire and emergency medical services in Bend and its surrounding rural areas, serving the residents of a 1,450-square-mile area.
Despite an ever larger number of calls to respond to, they have maintained call response times that save lives and property. Thanks to their hard work and training, Bend has one of the highest cardiac survivability rates in the nation. We are very proud of the dedicated women and men who serve our community every day.
As your elected representatives, an essential part of our job is to plan for the future. We work hard to ensure that, even as we grow, the quality of life we enjoy today will still be here tomorrow. When it comes to emergency response, we believe that won’t be possible without an additional financial investment. That’s why we put a fire levy on our May 2023 ballot.
Over the last several years, your Bend City Council and the board of Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2 have worked closely with the leadership of Bend Fire & Rescue to use available limited dollars efficiently and effectively. On-duty staff are careful to send the right resource to the right call. The department uses technology to determine where to locate resources across the community. And they maintain cutting edge training on cardiac treatment to save lives. Together, we’ve made decisions to use a combination of reserves and pandemic-related funding to finally place a full fire engine and nine new staff at Bend’s newest central fire station.
Despite these efforts, our fire and medical response system is approaching a breaking point. The hard reality is that we can’t sustain the level of service we need and expect as call numbers continue to rise. Calls have increased 60% since 2014 and are projected to increase another 38% through 2029. It’s not magic: We need more people, equipment and training to get to an emergency in time to make a difference. And doing that requires more funding.
One final point: the revenue from this fire levy will be dedicated exclusively to emergency medical and fire response and prevention. The revenue will go into a separate Fire Fund and will be added to the current investments from the city and district’s general fund accounts — it will take both sources of revenue to maintain response times. We will not use new levy revenue to free up existing general fund dollars to spend in other places.
Remember: minutes save lives and protect our property, in the city of Bend and our surrounding rural areas. We all need our firefighters and medics to respond quickly in an emergency. But they can’t do that without consistent investment from the community.
Please join us in voting yes on Measures 9-158 and 9-159.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This was submitted by Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler, Bend Mayor Pro-tem Megan Perkins, and Bend City Councilors Anthony Broadman, Barb Campbell, Ariel Méndez, Megan Norris and Mike Riley; and the board of directors of Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2: Ray Miao, Oliver Tatom, Kent Haaberg, George Roshak and Gary Cadez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.