Face-to-face meetings with elected officials are very important. Elected officials can’t ignore people that are right in front of them talking about a problem. They cannot do other work, text or just walk out.
Videoconferencing of meetings can be an effective complement to in-person meetings, allowing people to observe and participate virtually from the convenience of their homes when they can’t attend in person.
Public participation in these types of settings is limited, and these virtual meetings are not an adequate substitute for the citizens and their representatives being in the same room with one another. To allow virtual meetings exclusively allows city officials to be less accountable, invites secrecy and exclusion.
Plus, given that large portions of our community still lack adequate internet service — many people in rural areas will be shut out of public meetings simply because they can’t view them online. This is hardly in line with the expanded inclusivity that our council says it is supporting.
Our city council can safely meet in person.
Many of our private, public and government employees are back to work in person. Many do not have a choice. Other government councils already take precautions to reduce the spread of COVID at in-person meetings. By limiting public attendance or moving meetings to larger rooms or outside when larger crowds are anticipated, this is possible.
Council can set up overflow rooms when necessary, with video coverage and offer both virtual and in person attendance. Council may enforce social distancing and mask-wearing. As we are in our fourth calendar year of COVID, we all know how to do this by now. Open government is always under assault.
There is a danger that once this council experiences the advantages of not having the public in attendance for their meetings, this so-called temporary condition is on a slippery slope toward becoming permanent.
After asking many times of the entire council and Mayor about in person meetings, the response I received from Councilor Barb Campbell was “As of now, I don’t know how we would decide, and enforce, who could attend in person. For me, right now, our vaccination rates just aren’t high enough.”
But it is not a councilor’s choice how council meetings are setup and attended, or if they get to show up live or not. We are entitled to face our elected officials in person.
Our government officials are supposed to be answerable to the people they serve — the people whose tax dollars pay for the services these officials oversee.
It’s essential that the people can exercise their right to face their elected and appointed officials, ask questions of them directly, make demands and make their opinions heard.
Excluding them will further erode the public’s right to observe and participate in their government, further erode the people’s trust in public institutions, and make government less responsive and less accountable.
