Many issues are challenging America and Central Oregon today, including artificial intelligence, water rights and inequality.
Let me share a new issue to me, but one that’s challenged the nation since its founding and will likely continue challenging us for decades to come. It’s a unique problem due to its historical origins, its fusion of secular and sacred and cultural powers and, worryingly, its ability to inspire violence.
What’s the issue? Christian nationalism — an anti-democratic political ideology that fuses American exceptionalism, Christian piety, and a racialized cultural supremacy.
What is Christian nationalism? It is a spectrum of political belief that, to various extents, the histories and futures of Christianity and America are co-dependent. “Christian” and “American” become merged.
In its strongest form Christian Americans become God’s new chosen people and America the new biblical Israel — a country God chose to demonstrate to history how great a “god-fearing” nation-state can be. In this maximalist form, the laws, social conventions, and cultural hierarchies handed down to the biblical Israelites should displace those organizing Americans today. In a milder form of the ideology, though still accommodating of the stronger form, America should respect its Christian heritage and privilege Christians.
Who are Christian nationalists? They may not self-identify as such, but depending upon survey and definition they represent anywhere from 20-40% of Americans, or 30,000 to 60,000 residents of Deschutes County. This is not a fringe movement. That range includes both the biblical maximalists as well as the milder accommodating ones who are more like hyper-patriotic Christians. Christian nationalists are also disproportionately Christian evangelical, white, rural and conservative.
How did I become aware of this category of American? I came across a Pew survey asking Christian Americans how important their patriotism was to their being a Christian. I was shocked that a combined 72% of Christian Americans answered that it was “essential” or “important.”
Although I don’t count myself a Christian today, I was raised a regular church-goer and spent half of my 16 years of education in Christian schools. To me now, and I’m quite sure 40 years ago when I was a believer, patriotism and Christianity have no defined relationship. Being a Christian says absolutely nothing about one’s Americanism and vice versa.
Nationalism is a muscular, chauvinistic patriotism, claiming American exceptionalism and superiority, holding highly exclusionary notions of legitimate Americanness, and beaming proud of America’s various achievements.
Why am I worried about these Americans? First, the piety and patriotism of Christian nationalism represent two sacred languages, one about God and one about country, each demanding of believers an ultimate obligation. In combination, they cleave human bonds, fuel extreme tribalism and inspire hate and violence like no other force fusion.
Christianity’s widespread presence at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 is a frightening example of that violence and illustrates that Christian nationalism is a political ideology rather than a religious one. Studies show that for Christian nationalists the “Christian” badge is a political, cultural and white racial marker used to link them to an American origin story beginning in Puritan New England and culminating in the white, “Christian America” of America’s founders and framers.
Second, Christian nationalists have no interest in America’s betterment. They characterize American society as morally corrupt, a reality that whets their appetite for rapture. Additionally, the most zealous believe holy war can be waged by the righteous to defend persecuted, native, white Christians.
And third, the 2024 Republican nominee for U.S. president is unlikely to repudiate Christian nationalism, an ideology so important to the party’s recent successes.
For Central Oregonians who value democracy, religious freedom, and cultural pluralism, and who recoil when anyone deploys an ultimate justification for tribalism and violence in defense of political and cultural power for the few, now’s the time to educate yourself to, first, compassionately rebut Christian nationalists’ erroneous historical, theological, and cultural claims, and second, to re-engage them in America’s democratic, pluralist project.
