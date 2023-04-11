Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Many issues are challenging America and Central Oregon today, including artificial intelligence, water rights and inequality.

Let me share a new issue to me, but one that’s challenged the nation since its founding and will likely continue challenging us for decades to come. It’s a unique problem due to its historical origins, its fusion of secular and sacred and cultural powers and, worryingly, its ability to inspire violence.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dean Harris lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.