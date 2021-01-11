We want to let you know you are not alone.
You are not alone in feeling sad, angry, afraid, disappointed or betrayed.
The events in our nation’s Capitol this past week were the result of the polarization, racism and dehumanization that characterize American life, encouraged by leaders who have forgotten that they work in service to the American people. What we saw this week was disturbing, but it is important. We saw clearly, and not for the first time, the deep wounds that are hundreds of years in the making on this land. This is one more bandage ripped off so that air, light and medicine might find a way in. This is America. This is who we are, as much as we might hate to admit it. But it is not who we are meant to be. It is not who we can be.
Calls for unity, sentimental love and special platitudes are not adequate to meet this moment. We denounce white supremacy in all its forms, and we know that Wednesday would have looked very different if the rioters had black or brown skin. The only way to meet this painful moment is with the hard work of repairing community. And that work, friends and neighbors, is ours to do.
For too long, too many of us have put the work of community repair solely in the hands of elected officials and systems of government, only to be disheartened and disappointed. We know that even the best leaders will disappoint us, because even they are humans working within deeply flawed systems. Make no mistake, elections and good policy can offer hope and goodness and even justice, but they cannot save us.
And now, after witnessing so clearly the ways that those flawed systems and politicians can energize impulses for violence, we are faced with the temptation to dig in, to draw ever deeper lines in the sand to keep us separate. Friends: Those divisions only help those systems keep their power. Let us not throw one another away, for that is exactly what we have seen the worst of American government do.
Only we can save us: by committing to the revolutionary work of rehumanizing one another. Our power is in choosing love over fear, compassion over canceling, dignity over dehumanizing. We must keep choosing kindness — not the kindness that says we must submit to injustice or “be nice” to everyone, but the kindness that reorders our ways of thinking and living. We must learn to love our neighbors with our actions. We must keep insisting that peace is the way forward, that justice is for all and that we are only as good as the way we treat the ones made most vulnerable. And our sacred stories and long-held values might ask even more of us: We are also only as good as the way we treat our enemies. We have the capacity, in our very bones, to tend to what is wounded in our midst.
May we invest in care and justice for those who live with the daily and historic consequences of systemic racism. May we care for our fellow humans who identify as LGBTQ, for those experiencing homelessness, for those who are uninsured, those who are undocumented and all who have been starved of empathy and disenfranchised by broken systems.
We belong to each other. We are in this together. All we have is our relationships with one another.
May our anger find an outlet in kindness.
May our disbelief be transformed into hope that things can be better.
May displays of abused power fuel our participation in justice and healing work. May we remember that love wins. And if love isn’t winning, the story isn’t over.
Today we keep writing the story of love.
What is the work of love that is yours to do today?
