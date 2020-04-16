The outbreak of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has changed our world dramatically — and rapidly. As the number of cases continues to skyrocket, the growing public health emergency poses a hidden threat to our children. Although the risk to children from the virus appears to be low, they face a heightened risk of abuse and neglect in times of extreme stress and uncertainty.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, Oregon has seen a dramatic decline in timely reporting of child abuse — by as much as 70 % — yet, we know children are not safer. Recent school and workplace closures, loss of income, lack of paid sick leave and reduced access to school meal programs have exacerbated stressors that too many Oregon families already faced. Research shows that these factors directly correlate to increased risk of abuse and neglect, and drive entry into the foster care system. According to Children First for Oregon, the child abuse rate in Central Oregon increased by 25% between the years 2018-19, even before this pandemic arrived.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and this year, our work to support families is more important and vital than ever. Wrap-around support services like Mountain Star Relief Nursery and Healthy Families of the High Desert are key to our child abuse prevention efforts because they have been proven to reduce entry into foster care for families with risk factors known to result in abuse or neglect. The dedicated staff of these programs are working on the frontlines of this crisis to ensure families are able to continue getting the support and resources they need.
In a regular month, these workers meet with client families in their homes or child care settings to support the health and development of children.
Ordinary people across our state are doing extraordinary things to help provide relief in their communities and support their neighbors. In the midst of this public health emergency, they’ve responded quickly and compassionately, delivering goods to the families they serve and maintaining regular check-ins virtually to continue providing needed services and support — and families and kids will be better off for it. These heroes operate under the radar despite decades of successes in supporting families and reducing rates of entry into foster care.
As we weather this pandemic, it has never been more important to ensure that home is a safe and healthy place to be.
Please find it in your heart to understand the hidden implications to children in your community and support the efforts of the organizations listed below anyway you can.
