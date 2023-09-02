Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Gov. Tina Kotek and lawmakers have taken another important step to increase child care access for Oregonian families. House Bill 3005 establishes a $50 million child care infrastructure fund to finance new and current child care facilities. While welcoming news for parents, to truly achieve the legislation’s goals, agencies need to effectively implement the nuts and bolts of the process—and that means modernizing the state’s child care system to better work for providers, agency staff, and families.

The pandemic upended the child care landscape in states across the nation. In Oregon, it left a critical child care need for 36 counties — all of which have only one infant and toddler child care slot for every three children of the same age. These “child care deserts” also exist for preschool-aged kids in 70% of counties.

Nicole Norvell, a licensed clinical social worker, is the child care practice lead at Change & Innovation Agency.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.