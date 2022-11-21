Mary Moore

Born at Camp Lejeune in January of 1965, I was the youngest of six siblings, conceived, carried and delivered during my family’s three-year Lejeune residency as part of my father’s U.S. Marine Corps tenure, but by the time I was 18 months old my family would have moved out of the base. For most of my life, Camp Lejeune represented nothing more than a name on my birth certificate. Nonetheless, I was steeped like a tea bag in that toxic water, which contributed to many health challenges I have faced throughout my life.

As a child, I never felt quite right in my body. I had to pick up my leg because it would constantly drag and the right side of my body felt like it was collapsing.

Mary Moore is a resident of Bend.

