Guest Column: Chemicals in the drinking water where I was a baby
From 1953 to 1987, the drinking water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, contained deadly toxic chemicals, including three known and one suspected human carcinogen. The poisoning of Camp Lejeune residents is one of the many reasons that the Honoring our PACT Act — which includes the Camp Lejeune Justice Act — was so crucial when signed into law by President Biden this past August.
Born at Camp Lejeune in January of 1965, I was the youngest of six siblings, conceived, carried and delivered during my family’s three-year Lejeune residency as part of my father’s U.S. Marine Corps tenure, but by the time I was 18 months old my family would have moved out of the base. For most of my life, Camp Lejeune represented nothing more than a name on my birth certificate. Nonetheless, I was steeped like a tea bag in that toxic water, which contributed to many health challenges I have faced throughout my life.
As a child, I never felt quite right in my body. I had to pick up my leg because it would constantly drag and the right side of my body felt like it was collapsing.
I tried to communicate this to my physicians, but because I was an athlete, they couldn’t comprehend it and suggested that I was a hypochondriac. I also developed debilitating stomach issues eventually diagnosed as ‘GERD.’ But I normalized these things and kept ‘bootstrapping,’ as my parents taught me.
In my 30s, I suffered uncontrollable movement in my toes and extreme pain in my legs and other extremities. I pleaded with doctors to take me seriously, but they dismissed me as just plain irrational. And so the pain persisted.
After giving birth to two children, I required a hysterectomy in 2006 when doctor’s found cantaloupe-sized cysts on my uterus, and later a gallbladder removal surgery in 2008. The problems continued mounting.
A year after my parents passed away, I was diagnosed with pigmented villonodular synovitis in 2013, a one in a million diagnosis, which is essentially a giant cell tumor, most often found in the joints.
Mine was in my left knee and felt like a rock was grinding into it. After removing it, I faced a 40-50% recidivism rate, and as of 2022, it has returned.
In 2015, I was diagnosed with “painful leg moving toes.” This progressed and forced me to rely on a cane. My arm experienced strange sensations.
My face went into uncontrollable and painful spasmodic episodes, prompting my granddaughter to laugh and say that grandma’s face was acting weird, again.
I was mortified.
Testing throughout the last decade yielded positive auto-nuclear antibodies, meaning my immune system was attacking my internal organs.
But doctors couldn’t figure out where, and gave me a catch-all diagnosis of “ASIA,” meaning we are waiting for my body to show more symptoms of a particular autoimmune disease to be formally diagnosed.
I once worked in Human Resources at the University of California and then at St. Charles Medical Center as a staffing analyst until August 2016, until my health problems forced an early retirement. Despite submitting numerous claims to the VA for my many conditions, they’ve all been denied.
I found out about Camp Lejeune’s toxic water through my sister, who has military ties.
I never received any notification from the U.S. military or government. I was essentially forgotten in the throes of Camp Lejeune’s speckled history.
With a short window for filing claims, I am dedicated to reaching as many as possible who may have been affected by the toxic water. Admittedly, I felt relieved when I found out. Finally, I had an answer as to why I suffered my entire life and realized I wasn’t crazy. I had an answer. Then, the anger came.
Now, this is the only card I have left to play. And I’m ready for my day in court.
