Last weekend, I was officially sworn in to serve Oregon’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. As the 118th Congress gets underway, there are many challenges that my colleagues and I must confront. Oregon families from Redmond and Bend up to Canby and Oregon City have told me top-down policies coming from Washington, D.C., have led to higher prices and unsafe communities. I’m ready to bring my experience as mayor to D.C. and hit the ground running to solve these problems and deliver results for Oregonians.

As the 5th District’s representative, my most important task is to make sure government is working for my constituents. I’m committed to listening directly to Oregonians as much as possible to be as effective as I can. When I’m not voting or attending committee hearings in D.C., I’ll be meeting Oregonians at their businesses, in their schools, or at the local coffee shop to listen, learn, and take this feedback with me straight to the policymaking tables in our nation’s capital.

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a business owner and former Happy Valley mayor, represents Oregon’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

