Last weekend, I was officially sworn in to serve Oregon’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. As the 118th Congress gets underway, there are many challenges that my colleagues and I must confront. Oregon families from Redmond and Bend up to Canby and Oregon City have told me top-down policies coming from Washington, D.C., have led to higher prices and unsafe communities. I’m ready to bring my experience as mayor to D.C. and hit the ground running to solve these problems and deliver results for Oregonians.
As the 5th District’s representative, my most important task is to make sure government is working for my constituents. I’m committed to listening directly to Oregonians as much as possible to be as effective as I can. When I’m not voting or attending committee hearings in D.C., I’ll be meeting Oregonians at their businesses, in their schools, or at the local coffee shop to listen, learn, and take this feedback with me straight to the policymaking tables in our nation’s capital.
Over the past year, I often heard from Oregonians concerned about the high price of gas and groceries. Inflation started ticking up after Congress passed a massive $1.9 trillion spending bill in early 2021. Even as prices continued to increase over the past two years, Congress spent trillions more of your tax dollars. In fact, Congress passed yet another $1.6 trillion spending bill just before the holidays. When Congress continues treating your tax dollars like monopoly money, it damages our economy and harms everyday Americans. Inflation acts like a stealth tax on everyone, which particularly hurts low-income families, seniors, and others living on fixed incomes.
As a mother, business owner, and former mayor, I’ll fight to restore fiscal sanity and responsibility in D.C. by reining in out-of-control spending. I have experience spending within budgetary constraints and saving to prepare for future emergencies. It’s a commonsense approach that Oregonians take every day when making financial decisions for their families, and I think it’s about time D.C. starts budgeting like we do in Oregon. Simply put, we can’t saddle our children with tomorrow’s bill for today’s reckless spending decisions.
Locally, Oregon is facing a homelessness crisis and deteriorating public safety conditions. I’ll work to overcome gridlock and support federal action when necessary. For example, we need to expand affordable housing options — an important first step toward reducing homelessness in Oregon.
To address public safety concerns, I’ll always support law enforcement and ensure they have the resources needed to do their jobs safely and effectively. The Biden administration’s open border policies have made it easier for deadly drugs like fentanyl to come across the border and into our communities. Decreasing overdose deaths and bringing down drug-related crime will require securing the southern border. I’ll also seek common ground to support safe and legal immigration to ensure those who want to enter our country legally can do so.
While I’m working to improve public safety and addressing the homelessness crisis in our urban and suburban areas, I’ll also focus on supporting Oregon farmers and ranchers. From dairy and beef cows to grain and hay, agricultural production is the core of Oregon’s rural economy. I’ll make sure producers in the 5th District have a voice as Congress considers the 2023 Farm Bill. Additionally, I remain committed to ensuring Oregon’s farmers and ranchers have the resources they need to succeed in today’s economy, which includes improving rural infrastructure by expanding access to high-speed internet and making it easier for rural Oregonians to receive quality health care.
I take my role as a servant leader very seriously. My office and I are always here to help anyone we can. Whether you’re a veteran struggling to get the benefits you deserve, or a student anxiously waiting for your passport to arrive before your study abroad trip, my office’s top priority is to help Oregonians navigate the federal government and get the help that’s needed.
It’s an honor to represent 5th District Oregonians in Congress, and I’m humbled that you have placed your trust in me. Moving forward, I want to hear your thoughts, concerns, and ideas, so please stay in touch. If you want to write me a letter, send me an email, or call my office, please visit Chavez-DeRemer.House.Gov to find contact information.
Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a business owner and former Happy Valley mayor, represents Oregon’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
