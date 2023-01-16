On Jan. 12 the Center for Biological Diversity announced its intent to sue for Endangered Species Act violations in the Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan. The organization contends that the plan does not guarantee the return of water to the Upper Deschutes River quickly enough, or mandate the necessary habitat restoration, to ensure that the Oregon spotted frog will not continue to be harmed. The Habitat Conservation Plan also covers the Crooked River which is arguably in worse shape than the Upper Deschutes, but this is not mentioned in the notice.
How can more water flow in the river without harming real agriculture in Central Oregon, especially given our increasingly hot climate? How can a lawsuit affect a meaningful outcome and not create a lengthy cycle of litigation? The Center for Biological Diversity states the conservation plan “avoids real solutions that would help the frog and provide assurances to farmers down the road.” But what are those “real solutions”? It is true that canal piping alone will take too long and not be enough. What else can be done?
Over 100 years ago Oregon granted to local irrigators the right to beneficially use (not own) the water in the Upper Deschutes River. Today, some irrigators use water to produce commercially viable agricultural products, the original intent of the “beneficial use” language in water law. Most irrigators, however, do not.
As the original large tracts of agricultural land in Central Oregon have been chopped into smaller and smaller pieces, a portion of the original water right has stayed with the land, now often covering only a few acres. These “hobby farmers” are typically not economically viable farmers, but they are required to continue to use their allocated water. Many use their water right simply to have a large lawn, garden, or private pond. This is private, not beneficial use. After years of study, it is clear that the only way to expeditiously return more water to the Upper Deschutes without harming real agriculture is to redirect the water currently used by hobby farmers.
This is extremely problematic. Irrigation districts that primarily serve hobby farmers oppose changes in water allocation as it would jeopardize their continued operation. Attempts to entice hobby farmers to voluntarily reallocate their water have been largely suppressed by irrigation districts and have limited interest from hobby farmers themselves who want to maintain their lifestyles.
The most logical solution is to reassign century old water rights to reflect current conditions. Water should go to our economic engines: agriculture and the environment. Unfortunately, this would lead to endless lawsuits and would not quickly deliver water to the Upper Deschutes. There is another solution, however.
Water in Oregon is owned by the citizens of Oregon, only the right to use that water has been granted. Irrigation districts charge individual irrigators for the maintenance of the water delivery system, but the water itself is free. The owners of the water, the citizens of Oregon, receive no compensation for its use for private benefit. Charging for water is a viable solution to the problem of water allocation.
A sliding scale based on economic productivity could be developed that would allow everyone to maintain their water right. Commercially viable farms would be charged little; hobby farmers would pay much more. Everyone has a right to pursue a hobby, but the cost of that hobby should not be borne by the river, wildlife or Oregonians who use it for recreation. Hobby farmers who do not wish to pay for their hobby could retire their water rights, which would then be allocated back to the river and to real agriculture. Proceeds from the sale of water could be used for much needed habitat restoration in the Upper Deschutes.
Profound change is needed to save the Upper Deschutes River. Unfortunately, our politicians refuse to work on this problem, which is why the third branch of government, the legal system, is being resorted to.
