On Jan. 12 the Center for Biological Diversity announced its intent to sue for Endangered Species Act violations in the Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan. The organization contends that the plan does not guarantee the return of water to the Upper Deschutes River quickly enough, or mandate the necessary habitat restoration, to ensure that the Oregon spotted frog will not continue to be harmed. The Habitat Conservation Plan also covers the Crooked River which is arguably in worse shape than the Upper Deschutes, but this is not mentioned in the notice.

How can more water flow in the river without harming real agriculture in Central Oregon, especially given our increasingly hot climate? How can a lawsuit affect a meaningful outcome and not create a lengthy cycle of litigation? The Center for Biological Diversity states the conservation plan “avoids real solutions that would help the frog and provide assurances to farmers down the road.” But what are those “real solutions”? It is true that canal piping alone will take too long and not be enough. What else can be done?

Yancy Lind lives in Tumalo and blogs about water and fish at www.coinformedangler.org

