I helped form our library district. Now I’m running for reelection to the board to continue the work that I started — building the best possible library system for all our communities.
I agree with the American Library Association — one of the principle roles of libraries is to build community. One of the best ways to do that is through community libraries. Now we’ve been entrusted with $195 million of taxpayers’ money to expand our library system. I want to make sure we’re using those funds to continue to provide outstanding services for all.
The proposed central library is a 100,000-square-foot building that will cost over $138 million. That’s about the size of Home Depot and more than 12 east Bend libraries. I believe we need a more reasonable central library that can serve the changing needs of readers today and into the future and uses the taxpayers’ money more wisely.
Some have said if you oppose a 100,000-square-foot central library, then you’re trying to overthrow the bond measure of 2020. But that’s wrong. The real question is, does the bond say that the central library has to be 100,000 square feet? The answer is — No.
How do we know? The library’s bond counsel, Gulgun Ugar of Hawkins Delafield & Wood, clearly told the board that the bond does not state the size of a central library (board work session, April 13, 2022). So we have lots of flexibility with size. Changing the size supports the bond and gives more choices.
According to the bond, the only thing that distinguishes a central library from all our other libraries is a central book processing facility. I have always supported a central library and a book processing center. But, we don’t need an elaborate building costing over $138 million to do that. This building is way too big.
There are alternatives for a central library that serve as a library, processing/ distribution hub, fulfills all the promises of the bond, costs less and gives us more.
We have 20 years to use the bond funds. We need to take the time to look at our options, especially now that the people know the size and cost of the proposed Stevens Ranch Central library.
One example, we could build a more modest Stevens Ranch library, maybe the size of downtown, 39,000 square feet with expanded space for children’s services, more flexible meeting rooms, additional space for books and centralized functions for the whole library system — everything the bond promised.
With money saved we could look at the possibility of building another community library the size of east Bend somewhere else in Bend, two libraries for the price of one, community libraries that people could easily get to and use.
There are plenty of options once we downsize the central library plan. We need to have in-depth discussions of all options and develop a plan that includes fresh community input. This is especially important since technology and the pandemic have changed many things — how we work, get information, meet, and use libraries.
We need a new plan that incorporates these and future changes and can carry us forward for the next 20 years — just like the plan I helped develop back in 1998 has helped us build the libraries we love today.
All of my board, volunteer and work experiences have prepared me to approach and deal with challenging issues and how libraries can best address them. I want to continue to use these skills in expanding our library system to meet the needs of all our communities.
I ask for your vote so I can continue that work and together we can build strong new community libraries that serve all the people of Bend and Deschutes County.
Experience, knowledge and dedication count.
Ray Miao is a candidate for the Zone 4 seat on the Deschutes Public Library Board.
