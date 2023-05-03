Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

I helped form our library district. Now I’m running for reelection to the board to continue the work that I started — building the best possible library system for all our communities.

I agree with the American Library Association — one of the principle roles of libraries is to build community. One of the best ways to do that is through community libraries. Now we’ve been entrusted with $195 million of taxpayers’ money to expand our library system. I want to make sure we’re using those funds to continue to provide outstanding services for all.

Ray Miao is a candidate for the Zone 4 seat on the Deschutes Public Library Board.

