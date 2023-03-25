Let me start with a sincere acknowledgement of the challenges confronting our elected leaders. I‘m sure I don’t have a full comprehension of the weight of the responsibilities you carry. Deep gratitude for your dedication and your service. Yours can be a thankless job.
That said, the humanitarian crisis facing our most vulnerable neighbors and families deserves our engagement, our innovation, and asks us to reconsider what it means to be in community together. We can do better.
It is beyond discouraging to read that a promising coordinated response between the city of Bend and Deschutes County concerning a proposed managed camp near Murphy Road was abandoned. Certainly, the apprehensions expressed by adjacent neighborhoods and businesses deserve to be addressed skillfully. But here’s the bottom line: We didn’t even try.
Unplanned camps like Hunnell or China Hat Road were not established to shelter people and do not have the infrastructure or services for people to be living there. These places do not offer a pathway out of homelessness and do not serve anyone – not the community, not nearby residents and businesses, and not the homeless themselves.
Hunnell Road needs to be cleared and closed to camping. But we need appropriate places for people to go when that clearing happens. Ideally, we would have enough affordable housing, indoor shelter, and transitional housing and adequate supportive services to offer to each person who is ready to take the pathway out of homelessness. Until we have enough of these indoor options, we will need managed camps and safe parking as interim solutions.
A managed camp is not what we see at Hunnell Road. Currently, there is no managed camp to look at as an example in Central Oregon. One of the better examples in Oregon is Medford Urban Campground, a facility operated by Rogue Retreat in Medford: www.rogueretreat.org/housing-shelter/ .
This facility offers basic sanitation, dry sheltered tent sites, and is fenced and gated. To be allowed to stay at Medford Urban Campground, people go through screening, agree to follow site rules, and sign up for a progress plan. 24/7 site managers and a range of service providers help residents move forward with their progress plans and to take steps out of homelessness. The site managers ensure residents are following the rules and keep the camp safe.
We need to get serious about developing the managed camp and safe parking sites our community needs to reduce unauthorized camping and provide people with real stepping stones out of homelessness. The city-owned property at Murphy Road was just one option for a managed camp. A week ago, the Board of County Commissioners had the opportunity to request proposals from community service providers to develop and operate managed camps or safe parking sites anywhere in the Bend area, not just Murphy Road. Two of the three commissioners chose not to request any proposals for any Bend area locations. They chose for the county to do nothing about homelessness in the Bend area.
It is essential that the county play an active role in helping to create the affordable housing, indoor shelter, transitional housing, mental health and addiction treatment facilities, managed camps, and safe parking that our community needs to reduce unauthorized camping and unsheltered homelessness across the entire county.
With the right support services and places to temporarily live, there are many people in our community who can transition out of homelessness — youth and families with children, working people who can’t afford rent, seniors with chronic illnesses, and veterans. If we dramatically reduce the number of unsheltered homeless in our community by providing real pathways out of homelessness, the remaining homeless population will be much easier to deal with.
I applaud the Bend City Council for stretching and imagining ways to approach the complicated and intractable challenges driving homelessness.
They offer our community hope — wise hope, that we can do this differently in Bend. And I ask our County Commissioners to dig in once more. We can do this. Let’s try again.
