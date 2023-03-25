Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Let me start with a sincere acknowledgement of the challenges confronting our elected leaders. I‘m sure I don’t have a full comprehension of the weight of the responsibilities you carry. Deep gratitude for your dedication and your service. Yours can be a thankless job.

That said, the humanitarian crisis facing our most vulnerable neighbors and families deserves our engagement, our innovation, and asks us to reconsider what it means to be in community together. We can do better.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ruth Williamson lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Popular this week with our readers

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.