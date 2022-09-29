Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

I am responding with dismay over Oregon State Police’s repeated lethal methodology of cougar management within urban boundaries.

Going back to 2015, OSP continues a policy of a “one size fits all” mentality of our police agencies of choosing lethal means for non-threatening cougars which may be passing through urban landscapes. Their reasoning given to media are repetitious, outdated ,and unscientific.

Donna Harris is veterinarian and member of the advisory board of predator defense.org.

