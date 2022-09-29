I am responding with dismay over Oregon State Police’s repeated lethal methodology of cougar management within urban boundaries.
Going back to 2015, OSP continues a policy of a “one size fits all” mentality of our police agencies of choosing lethal means for non-threatening cougars which may be passing through urban landscapes. Their reasoning given to media are repetitious, outdated ,and unscientific.
Some of these replays are:
(1) “Danger to the neighborhood” and “no option but to shoot to kill.”
(2) “There is an inherent risk that comes with tranquilizing a dangerous, agitated animal within the community” and “tranquillizing a cougar doesn’t immediately render them harmless” and “it takes time to take effect. It’s tricky.”
(3) “If you have a cat that is habituated to humans, if you move it to a new area, it’s going to have the same issue” and “if it’s moved to a more remote area, it will find its way” (back).
Publications by Ph.D. cougar biologists ( i.e., Rick Hopkins , Rob Wielgus, John Laundre do not support these excuses. A sampling of their research/ rebuttals:
(1) Many juvenile/male cougars disperse to find new territory. They may travel inadvertently through residential areas on their search, but often only stay temporarily. If given the time (overnight) and a safe escape route (by keeping people and pets indoors), the cougar will often leave. This should have been the non-lethal decision for managing the two (possibly juveniles) treed in Sisters. Ask how dangerous can treed cougars be? In the last 100 years, only 27 people in all of North America have been killed by cougars. People put these cougars at risk when they allow pets to be free roaming or if they feed deer. Not only is this unhealthy for deer, but it attracts predators. Do not feed deer under any circumstances.
(2) I once inquired about the Bend City Police’s weapons for tranquillizing cougars. Several induced sedation within 3 to 5 minutes. This short time induction allows adequate surveillance/ tracking of the darted cougar and time for officials to cordon off the area, tree, or fenced yard containing the cougar. My own community had an adult black bear spend a morning up in several trees next to residences. ODFW agents cordoned off a wide area, tranquilized and radio collared it, and relocated it to the Cascades. It never returned.
(3) California bans cougar hunting, and it uses fewer lethal methods of management than Oregon. In 2014, California enacted a law requiring agencies to use non-lethal tranquilization, capture, and relocation of cougars found within urban settings. A dozen were successfully relocated in that first year!
(4) The often repeated Oregon cougar population as being 6,000+ has been determined inaccurate by Drs. Wielgus and Laundre since ODFW counts adults, and kittens, and juveniles, whereas agencies should only count adults since the kitten/juvenile mortality rate is so high in the first year of life. Their calculation, using 30 years of research on cougars, determined the Oregon cougar population to be around 3000, with densities of 1.8 per 100 square kilmometers. Be aware when hunters want to blame mule deer population declines on inaccurate “high” cougar numbers. This overworked blame needs to be replaced with current science, starting with the number one reason for mule deer populations dropping to less than 50% sustainability, which is habitat loss. This is why Deschutes County desperately needs to adopt the Wildlife Inventory Update enabling an additional 188,000 acres of protected habitat to be provided for mule deer.
Lethal management as the only tool in dealing with non-threatening cougars in urban areas is not only disturbing, it is outdated. It offends the knowledgeable public, conservationists, and wildlife biologists who demand current, proven use of non-lethal means.
Why not suggest that our OSP coordinate with fish and wildlife agencies that use appropriate non-lethal management in an integrated educational/ training exercise? The public will be more satisfied, and the cougars will be quite happy.
