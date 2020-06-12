Dear Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel:
You ask “Where are my patriots?” I will attempt to tell you a few words about mine.
My relative, Alexander Robertson was born in Scotland, and came over to our country in 1775, when he was a young man. He was a farmer in Virginia, married a Native American woman named Little Flower (whom he renamed Nancy Agnes), and was a soldier in the American Revolution.
Several generations later, my grandfather, Albert Allen Robertson was born in Missouri, graduated from college and Pharmacy School in St. Louis and with his father, Thomas Porter Robertson had a practice in Aurora, Missouri. Grandpa befriended folks who needed assistance and was a good man in a small community where his family was well known and respected.
He, my grandma and their two daughters moved to Southern California in the 1920s to seek better opportunities for their family. One of those opportunities came when he was offered a very good position with Los Angeles County. The only “condition” of his employment was for him to join the Ku Klux Klan. He refused, and the job offer was rescinded.
He did not believe in discrimination and was horrified that such hatred was so openly expressed in California. It was a story he told all the rest of his life, and we children learned at an early age that all people should never be discriminated against.
During World War II (when I was a very young child), my father took me to Santa Anita Racetrack in Arcadia, California, to see where Japanese-Americans were being held behind barbed wire because our country was at war with Japan.
He said these were people who were farmers and flower-growers and were good people. That they were in these camps because they weren’t “white people” and to always remember this was a very wrong thing to do. (Many, many years later, my (then) father-in-law in Salem, told me that some of the finest farm land had been owned by “Japanese truck farmers” and was sold for “taxes due.” Of course, when people are in “camps” and had no money, it was hard to pay taxes and most lost their land.)
In the late 1950s, my parents’ best friends went to Alabama to register voters and to do what they could to protest against discrimination of black people. Their lives were threatened, their possessions stolen, dogs and fire hoses were set upon them, but they stayed and tried to make a difference. My sister, Sue, and I wanted to go with them, but our parents said our lives would be in danger all the time.
So I went on to school, married and I did my best to raise children who would grow up to be good and solid citizens (daughter is a nurse-practitioner; son is a pharmacist).
They, in turn, have raised good and caring children who do not practice hate or discrimination, either. They have friends from other religions, other countries and are warm and welcoming to all.
In our family, we have people from all religions (or none at all), races, educational levels, sexual orientation and socioeconomic groups. We accept and care for one another. An insult to another race is an insult to someone I love. It’s as simple as that.
I’ve benefited from “white privilege” my entire life. I’ve not been discriminated against in jobs, housing or anything else. I’m grateful for all the good things in my world, and want to see others have the same opportunities.
It’s been far too many years to have things continue as they have been. We need change. Now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.