As a retired Vietnam War veteran, I often find myself turning to selling my things online when I need to make ends meet. Living in the small town of Sisters, it would be hard to make any money relying on an in-person garage sale. With the internet, I am able to reach people all over the world to sell off things I don’t need. The ability to easily earn a few extra dollars has relieved a great deal of stress for me.
That is all about to change. I recently found out that Congress passed a new law that reduced the tax reporting threshold for those of us making low dollar amounts through selling our pre-owned goods online. Starting this year, sellers like me will now get IRS forms for any sales over $600. Before this law passed, you had to sell $20,000 and have more than 200 transactions before you received a tax form.
As someone who served our country, I understand that everyone should pay taxes that they owe. My question is, when it seems like billionaires aren’t paying their fair share, why is the IRS coming after retired veterans and lower income citizens? I’m not running a business, and I’m selling low dollar items I’ve had for my whole life — things like Buffalo nickels I collected when I was a young boy.
I know I am not the only one working to make ends meet right now, as we try to recover from a painful pandemic. There are thousands of individuals like myself who look for different means to supplement their income and pay their bills. This change makes it extremely difficult to turn to online marketplaces to make a few extra dollars, as I have.
It’s also very confusing since selling used goods is considered nontaxable income unless the seller makes a profit, which at times can be impossible to prove. I guess I should have told my younger self to make sure I kept receipts when I started collecting coins in the 1960s?
Online marketplaces have become a lifeblood for those Americans trying to make ends meet, including veterans like me. After having faithfully served my country as part of the Air Force for 21 years, I am troubled and extremely concerned that Congress is now coming to me — and others like me — to try and squeeze out extra tax revenue that we likely don’t owe in the first place. The reality is that this provision will create confusion and complications for many Americans, discouraging them from earning much-needed extra money. Lowering the reporting threshold puts up a roadblock, adding a significant burden as we try to navigate confusing tax forms while we also struggle to afford our rent, our health care and our general livelihood.
The economic impact from the pandemic and inflation will linger for years, so we need to uplift lower income people and families. Congress can help by reversing the threshold increase, removing the unnecessary roadblock and making these difficult times a little less difficult for many Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.