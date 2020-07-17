It’s challenging for many of us, I imagine, to wake up to another day of pandemic news, most of which is negative. Some of my friends suggest simply not looking at the news and stay away from politics. I’ve tried that, but like a moth drawn to the fire, I find myself at some point during the day, turning on CNN or reading the newspaper — and the funk begins.
Avoiding current events, especially those that have life-threatening consequences, has never been, by my way of thinking, very smart. And yet, this ongoing current event is so fraught with fear and negativity. What are we to do?
There is another way. Begin each day preparing your spirit, mind, and body to contend with the inevitable news of the virus. It’s easier to do this if you begin your day after a good night’s sleep. But a good night’s sleep is hard to come by if you’re in physical pain or if you overindulge with food, alcohol or other drugs the night before. And, unfortunately, overindulgence is often the reward, the Band-Aid, for surviving yet another day of COVID-19 madness. I know — I’ve been there.
But if one can successfully execute a good night’s sleep, one faces the new day with a significant advantage. Now you are set to prepare your spirit, mind and body for the challenges the day will present.
My body preparation for such a morning begins with 15 or 20 minutes of simply stretching my back, legs, arms, quads — most parts of my body, really. Then I have breakfast and take a walk. For my mind, I meditate 15 or 20 minutes, quieting my thoughts with silent repetition of a mantra. My favorite mantra is “Thank you … Yes,” wherein I express my gratitude for another day of life, and acceptance (the “Yes”) of every present moment the day brings, whatever it might be.
My spirit preparation is simply to stand outside and become aware of the divinity that exists in every life form around me: the many trees, the grass, the birds, my dogs, etc.; if the weather is bad and I’m inside, I acknowledge the same divinity to the folks who built my dining room table, chairs, furniture, and the like.
I say “namaste” to all of them. Namaste is a Sanskrit term that means, “I honor the divinity within you.” And I feel the spirit of these life forms echoing namaste back to me.
I am now ready for the day — face the music, as I like to put it — for even aspects of the pandemic become musical. Going to the grocery store, seeing all your sisters and brothers wearing masks and respecting physical distance from one another, gives me an appreciation of how we truly are in this together — all of us one in the battle to prevent this disease from destroying our bodies and those of our loved ones. Calling friends and family can also be a musical event each day — it means so much to them.
In brief, surviving the pandemic involves more than following CDC guidelines, as important as they are. We must trust in the wisdom of medical science. And we must be deeply grateful to those on the front lines who are caring for us in hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants and other essential businesses.
But it’s important to remember that our minds, hearts, and spirits do not need a mask. They must look forward with clarity, confidence, and peace. We must connect with the higher self within each of us.
