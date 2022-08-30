Cheri Helt

Central Oregon working families are caught in the tightening vice of inflation, paying record sums for gasoline, utilities, groceries and other necessities. The impact of inflation is felt especially hard here in Central Oregon, where we have witnessed historically rapid increases in housing prices in recent years. Milton Friedman called inflation “the cruelest tax” because it saps buying power from consumers; Central Oregonians need the cruelty to end, and now.

Restraining inflation and giving working Oregonians a rescue line should be the top job of our government. Unfortunately, Gov. Kate Brown is doing exactly the opposite, endorsing a plan to remove four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River that provide cheap, carbon-free electricity to nearly 29,000 households, small businesses, churches and schools in Central Oregon. Her plan would cost electricity consumers across the Northwest up to $860 million per year through 2045. The resulting electricity bill hikes are estimated at between $100 to $230 per year for households that currently use power from the dams.

Cheri Helt is a candidate for the nonpartisan statewide position of Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries. She is a former member of the Oregon House of Representatives and a former Bend-La Pine School Board member. She and her husband own and operate a restaurant in Bend.

