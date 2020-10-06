Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death is a devastating and painful loss for our country. Her voice, spirit, values and words will be deeply missed.
For 27 years on the Supreme Court and throughout her career, RBG was committed to protecting the rights, freedoms and health of people across the country. She was a true trailblazer who inspired millions of girls and women to fight through sexism and discrimination to make the United States a better place to work, live and love for every single person.
Her powerful words, even and perhaps especially in those moments when she spoke so powerfully in dissent, have helped push our laws and our nation toward equality, freedom and opportunity for all.
She showed us what it means to rise in opposition. She taught us that just because we’re down doesn’t mean we give up. We keep going. We make our voices heard.
And that’s just what Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon is doing — working to elect candidates who will defend our rights and freedoms and protect every person’s ability to access the health care they need.
Right-wing politicians are already working to fill RBG’s seat with a nominee hostile to our rights and liberties — and if they get their way, what little is left of our access to health care may be gone for generations. In fact, one week after the November election, the Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could strike down the Affordable Care Act. Eliminating the ACA would cause tens of millions of Americans to lose their health insurance and eliminate critical protections that have improved health care access for people across this country, especially those with preexisting conditions.
Congress should focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, families, public health, ending state-sponsored racism and violence, and economic recovery — and not launch another divisive Supreme Court nomination fight like we had with Justice Kavanaugh.
In 2016 Donald Trump made his litmus test clear: He will only appoint biased justices who would, in his words, “automatically” overturn Roe v. Wade. That is out of touch with more than 70% of Americans who support access to abortion, including most Democrats, Independents and Republicans.
Just two years ago, Oregonians showed overwhelming support for abortion access when they rejected Measure 106. In fact, the No on 106 campaign received more votes than any other issue or candidate or issue on the entire ballot.
Oregon voters also consistently support candidates who trust them to make their own health care decisions. In 2017, the Legislature passed the nation’s most progressive reproductive health law, which expands coverage for thousands of Oregonians and safeguards abortion rights in Oregon, even if Roe is weakened.
To ensure that Oregon remains a haven state for 25 million women of reproductive age who are at risk of losing access to abortion, we must strengthen our pro-reproductive health majority in the Capitol and elect leaders who know that Oregonians need more access to health care, not less.
In Central Oregon, Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon strongly endorses Eileen Kiely for Senate District 27, as well as Emerson Levy for House District 53 in Redmond and Jason Kropf for House District 54 in Bend.
Kiely faces Sen. Tim Knopp, who has spent decades endangering the health of Central Oregonians because of his actions and votes on reproductive rights. He was an outspoken critic of Planned Parenthood’s Bend Health Center when it opened in 1998. He voted against protecting Roe. He has sponsored multiple bills that perpetuate myths about abortion, the people who get abortions and the doctors who care for them. It’s time for him to go.
With Justice Ginsburg, we had a strong champion. Now the fight is ours to finish. Join us and rise.
