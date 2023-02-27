Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Winter ends on March 20 and Central Oregon, like much of the Western U.S., remains in a drought. The outlook is grim enough that Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties have once again declared drought emergencies. At the same time, local cities and municipal water system operators seem unconcerned. What’s going on?

Most local cities and municipal water systems have wells that extend deep into the aquifer. The city of Bend can also use water from creeks they control. The Deschutes aquifer is certainly dropping, but at the current rate it will be many years before municipal water might be impacted. If or when is a matter of speculation, but a look around the west makes it clear that most water managers have been unprepared for shortages that have quickly developed. The municipal, domestic, and agricultural water outlook in parts of many western states, including Southern Oregon, is simply depressing.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Yancy Lind lives in Tumalo and blogs about water and fish at coinformedangler.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.