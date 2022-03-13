Today’s biggest contributors to climate change are tied to our built environment. Where we live and work and how we travel determine our impact on this planet. Greenhouse gas emissions from transportation are the biggest contributor to climate change nationally. That certainly rings true for Oregon, where transportation accounts for 40% of statewide emissions.
Established in the 1970s, Oregon’s land use system was created to channel growth and development within city limits to prevent sprawl onto our surrounding farm lands and open space. We didn’t know then that this land use system would also be one of our best tools for tackling climate change.
By thoughtfully guiding growth, Oregon has been able to develop more compact neighborhoods that reduce major carbon emitters, like vehicle miles traveled.
But we need to do more to meet this moment. As we continue to experience ongoing drought and rapid regional growth, land use planning is critical to creating a hopeful future where equity and sustainability go hand in hand.
Right now, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our communities and tackle climate change head-on.
Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission (LCDC) is in the midst of a Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rulemaking process. These rules will guide future development for cities across our state with a goal “to transform Oregon’s communities to be safe, equitable, sociable, and pleasant places where driving is not required, and the amount of driving is reduced.”
This could be a seismic shift from business-as-usual by placing climate change, affordable housing, and equitable transportation choices at the center of how our cities are planned, built, and funded. For instance, these rules would designate Climate-Friendly Areas in our cities and direct a portion of new housing development to those areas — and these rules would also direct cities to prioritize abundant, high-quality infrastructure projects for biking, walking, and public transit in those areas.
The very first goal of Oregon’s land use system is public involvement, and this process has already included thousands of Oregonians.
LandWatch and other local groups have been deeply engaged in this effort to help ensure these rules are strong and effective and that they happen soon. We don’t have another decade to wait.
We know local jurisdictions will need support and resources to accomplish the vital work ahead. On March 31, there is a virtual public hearing on these rules on LCDC’s website (oregon.gov/lcd/Commission) and comments can be submitted up until then. Central Oregonians need to show up to ensure this effort leads to transformative outcomes that change how our cities are built and how state transportation dollars get spent in our local communities.
At its heart, the Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rulemaking process should add up to one necessary outcome: all people should have the opportunity to thrive here in Central Oregon while we protect the environment around us.
That is why these rules need and deserve our community’s attention and support.
If you share LandWatch’s urgency in tackling climate change at the state and local level, join us at the virtual public hearing on March 31. Now is the time to make your voice heard about the future you want to see.
