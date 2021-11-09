Thank you to Gerry O’Brien, editor of The Bulletin, for his Oct. 31 article titled “Nonprofit raises awareness about stroke recovery,” which alerted us to local activities supporting stroke recovery. The purpose of this letter is support for the recovery work and offers further information about the new activities in acute stroke care in Central Oregon.
Over the last five years, treatment of stroke in Central Oregon has advanced at an exponential rate, but most people who live here are unaware of the amazing capability of the stroke interventional service at St. Charles Bend. Now, dozens of times each year, stroke victims who would have died or would remain disabled for the rest of their lives, undergo rapid and effective treatment which allows them to return to a normal life. The widely dispersed population of Central Oregon benefits from an advanced stroke triage program utilized by all of the emergency medical systems in Central Oregon under the umbrella of the East Cascade Emergency Medical Services (ECEMS) Council. Stroke victims with the most serious types of strokes are rapidly identified by the arriving EMS responder and are transported, many by helicopter, directly to St. Charles Bend, allowing the fastest possible arrival for these stroke victims. Best outcomes occur if the stroke patient arrives within the first 150 minutes of symptom onset. These patients can then undergo advanced imaging and treatment with clot dissolving drugs or catheter guided treatments to remove the actual clot that is causing the stroke.
This has been a grassroots effort involving St. Charles nursing, imaging and transfer operator departments, Dr. Steve Goins, while he was serving as the hospital stroke medical director, Dr. Ray Tien of The Center, the interventional radiologists and neuroradiologists of Central Oregon Radiology Associates, Central Oregon Emergency Physicians, the emergency responders of the numerous EMS programs within ECEMS, AirLink and the many doctors and nurses at outlying hospitals. This broad coalition is the foundation of the advanced stroke triage and EMS transport system of Central Oregon.
The American Heart Association has recognized the importance of this new concept of stroke transport and has proposed a similar triage method called Mission Lifeline: Stroke. North Dakota and Nebraska were awarded multimillion-dollar grants in order to develop programs that we have already shown to be successful in Central Oregon. We encourage the Oregon Stroke Committee, which reports to the Oregon Legislature, to seriously consider pursuing a similar program statewide.
But, before we start patting ourselves on the back, we must be reminded that 90% of stroke victims do not receive this type of advanced care, mainly because they arrive too late to qualify for the time sensitive treatments. Stroke Awareness Oregon, a Central Oregon based nonprofit has undertaken a mission that includes advancement of stroke awareness and education about ways to prevent stroke. Additionally, it has launched a program to ‘make F.A.S.T. a household safety word.” Teaching F.A.S.T. (Face, Arm, Speech, Time to call 9-1-1) will educate Central Oregon on how to recognize stroke symptoms and to rapidly access the excellent emergency stroke care at St. Charles. Time is Brain! It seems to be working. Data from St. Charles shows that there has been a 30% improvement in the arrival times of acute stroke patients between 2016 and 2019.
There is much left to do, but we believe that Central Oregon is in a strong position to fight the No. 4 cause of death and the world’s greatest cause of long-term disability.
