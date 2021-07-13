Since Brooks Resources Corporation was founded more than fifty years ago, we have focused our energy on creating strong and healthy communities through positively influencing issues such as transportation, education, economic development and cultural resources. It has been rewarding to be a part of the Deschutes Public Library system’s bold vision that includes improving and updating the existing neighborhood libraries, doubling the size of the Redmond Public Library and building a central library to serve all of Deschutes County.
The Deschutes Public Library system sought wide community input for six years and performed an exhaustive search of available properties throughout Bend looking for an appropriate location to fulfill the vision of a central library. In 2020, after analyzing the available land, the library board selected a highly visible property located at U.S. Highway 20 and Robal Road and engaged Brooks Resources to manage the due diligence effort to provide recommendations on the land’s suitability and whether or not to move forward with the purchase.
To achieve this goal, Brooks Resources worked diligently with library system staff, city of Bend staff, Oregon Department of Transportation staff, neighboring property owners and a team of expert consultants. Throughout the process, we initiated research and conversations with relevant parties to assess alternatives and develop strategies for several due diligence items including preliminary title review, land use review, site review and an infrastructure assessment.
In addition, we developed an initial development cost estimate to aid in the board’s decision on financial feasibility. Deschutes Public Library system purchased the land, and voters across Deschutes County successfully passed a bond measure in November to support the library’s vision.
The library’s thoughtful plan is proof that they are eager to serve all residents in the county by creating more effective and efficient centralized services at the central library. The regional central library will serve as an informational center, a learning hub, an early literacy center for children and a community gathering space. The central library will also provide efficient materials processing, faster delivery to customers and expanded access to schools, senior centers, homebound customers and rural residents across the county.
We have worked to promote thoughtful environmentally and socially conscious development for the Central Oregon region. Part of smart growth is understanding where future growth will take place. It is evident to us the library’s team has chosen wisely with their land purchase in north Bend. They understand the value of its proximity to existing and future housing, schools, retail, public safety and public services. This area was also included in the city’s 2016 urban growth boundary expansion as an area suitable for urbanization. Beyond its benefits to all who live nearby in Tumalo, south Redmond and north Bend, the central library will provide enhanced services to all residents across the county.
The library has proven it is committed to partnering with local organizations, community leaders, and residents to design and create libraries that connect and fulfill the needs of our communities. In the coming months, the library will have opportunities for the public to provide input on the future building designs, transportation options (including biking, walking and public transportation), indoor/outdoor gathering spaces and natural pathways. I encourage you to take part in these exciting opportunities to help create future libraries that will provide open and free access to all people in Deschutes County for generations to come.
