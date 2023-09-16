Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

As our society divides into political and social camps, there is no more unifying document than the U.S. Constitution and what better way to acknowledge this fact than to celebrate its 236th Anniversary. The week of Sept.17 through 23 is devoted, nationally, to the commemoration, education, and celebration of our nation’s founding document. This celebration is officially recognized here in Central Oregon.

The U.S. Constitution is an inspiration worldwide and has changed the trajectory of human history for the perpetual benefit of mankind. The fabric of this document puts self-governance in the hands of the people from a heretofore system of dictators and kings. The checks and balances devised brilliantly keep each section of our government in line and allow for review when one branch strays. It allows each citizen to live up to the fullest potential unburdened by restrictions of their lineage. If that is not something to celebrate, I don’t know what is!

Rachel Nordenhök is Constitution Week Chair, Bend chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Popular this week with our readers

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.