As our society divides into political and social camps, there is no more unifying document than the U.S. Constitution and what better way to acknowledge this fact than to celebrate its 236th Anniversary. The week of Sept.17 through 23 is devoted, nationally, to the commemoration, education, and celebration of our nation’s founding document. This celebration is officially recognized here in Central Oregon.
The U.S. Constitution is an inspiration worldwide and has changed the trajectory of human history for the perpetual benefit of mankind. The fabric of this document puts self-governance in the hands of the people from a heretofore system of dictators and kings. The checks and balances devised brilliantly keep each section of our government in line and allow for review when one branch strays. It allows each citizen to live up to the fullest potential unburdened by restrictions of their lineage. If that is not something to celebrate, I don’t know what is!
Not everyone knows about Constitution Week, but it has been around since 1956, was promoted by the Daughters of the American Revolution, and signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
What sets our governmental framework apart in history and from other governments is that our Constitution sets out our fundamental rights and civil liberties and is written to protect all citizens and states. It ensures rights, prevents the federal government from infringing on these rights and provides a framework for creating, enforcing and review of laws. The guiding principles were designed to protect our way of life and to define the powers and functions of the national government.
Importantly, the purpose behind the designation of Constitution Week is to ensure that we citizens do not forget our constitutional rights. Upon exiting the Constitutional Convention in 1787, founding father and signatory, Benjamin Franklin, was asked by a group of citizens what kind of government had been created. Franklin famously quipped, “A Republic, if you can keep it.” Like any relationship, if we take things for granted, they fall apart. In making this statement, Franklin understood that our nation’s numerous citizens would be divided on issues. The unique design was intended to foster the other famous line, “E Pluribus Unum,” Latin for “out of many, one.” It is important to understand the meaning of this great document to keep it alive. To do so requires a citizenry that knows the power and the meaning of what it states and stands for. This applies to every person reading this column. What better time to educate oneself than Constitution Week.
This year, Central Oregon has proudly proclaimed that the week of Sept. 17 through 23 is Constitution Week in keeping with the national tradition. The Bend Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are proud recipients of proclamations from organizations such as the cities of Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville and the Redmond School District. There are many ways to get educated about the Constitution. It is not very long, so read it. Then research it online to see what the various provisions mean for you in your every day life. Be aware of what is happening around you, measures the government is taking and make sure they comport with the provisions of the Constitution. Let’s all do our part to use this document to keep us unified and not to let Benjamin Franklin down.
There will be displays in the Crook and Jefferson County Libraries. Free online Constitution classes are offered for everyone at Hillsdale College and the National Constitution Center.
Rachel Nordenhök is Constitution Week Chair, Bend chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
