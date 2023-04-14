On this coming 53rd Earth Day, we celebrate older forests from Amazonia to Oregon. Nearly 10 billion forested acres globally serve as the planet’s lungs and water-cooling towers — cleansing the air we breathe, purifying drinking water and keeping the Earth from overheating further. This is why 145 nations, including the U.S., recently pledged to end forest losses globally.
But not all forests are equal. Only about a third remain unlogged worldwide, and in Oregon under 20% are old enough to support sentinel trees, represented by our state tree, Douglas fir, that achieves towering heights over centuries of growth.
On the western Cascade slopes, older forests are largely protected by the Northwest Forest Plan that is helping to recover depleted salmon runs while serving as climate sanctuaries for wildlife seeking cooler temperatures. Along the coast, temperate rainforests store more carbon per acre than nearly any ecosystem on Earth, acting as natural climate solutions.
On the eastern Cascade slopes, large ponderosa pines with orange-tinted bark, and other big conifers are scattered on national forests. Circa 1920s-1960s logging took most of the largest ones first, which is why so few remain. Since 1994, large trees were under careful logging restrictions called the “Eastside Screens” to buy time for the ecosystem to recover. But those restrictions were lifted by the Trump administration at the end of his tenure, despite opposition from local conservation groups, businesses and 115 scientists. In these east-side forests, the largest trees represent just 3% of total tree densities but store over 40% of the ecosystem carbon. They irreplaceably contribute to President Joe Biden’s efforts to curtail carbon pollution, while purifying our water from faucets to farmlands, including the hops and barley that make Oregon’s microbrews so special.
Last Earth Day, the president recognized the importance of older forests as “the lungs of the planet” in directing federal agencies to inventory them for conservation purposes as nature-based climate solutions. The government inventory will soon be completed, but so far there has been little change in forest management as conservation groups have documented some two dozen timber sales in these forests, including Eastern Oregon where large, fire-resistant trees are being cut down.
To aid in the inventory under way, independent scientists used high-resolution imagery from NASA’s GEDI sensor orbiting the planet to classify forests from young to old based on their relative tree heights, forest canopy and overall vegetation. They found that some 36% in the continental U.S. qualify as older forests, with most on federal lands. Unfortunately, some 50 million acres (76%) are outside protected areas. If logged, they would release the equivalent of nearly 10% of the nation’s annual emissions within a decade, contributing to more overheating instead of acting as a climate solution.
This Earth Day represents a carpe diem moment for the president to now call for older forest protections. What’s needed is national rulemaking akin to what President Bill Clinton did to establish the roadless policy, which today protects over 58 million intact acres. This could be President Biden’s signature forest-climate moment for all Earth Days to come, ensuring federal forest plans abide by older-forest protections, including the anticipated revision of the Northwest Forest Plan and forest plans for six national forests in Eastern Oregon.
Foresters could still thin small-densely packed trees in flammable plantations, and, since only 4% of our lumber comes from federal forests, timber supply would be minimally impacted. The Siuslaw and Tongass national forests have made the shift from logging old forests to young forest thinning. It’s time for the rest of the nation’s federal forests to do the same. The president can make this happen right now by sending a message to the world that ending old-forest logging is more than just a pledge.
Dominick A. DellaSala, Ph.D., chief scientist of Wild Heritage, is an award-winning international scientist with over 300 peer-reviewed studies and eight books; Rick Martinson, Ph.D., is director of Worthy Environmental; and Roger Worthington, Esq., is owner of Worthy Brewing Co. in Bend.
