This classic photograph of the Earth was taken on Dec. 7, 1972, by the crew of the final Apollo mission, Apollo 17, as they traveled toward the moon on their lunar landing mission.

On this coming 53rd Earth Day, we celebrate older forests from Amazonia to Oregon. Nearly 10 billion forested acres globally serve as the planet’s lungs and water-cooling towers — cleansing the air we breathe, purifying drinking water and keeping the Earth from overheating further. This is why 145 nations, including the U.S., recently pledged to end forest losses globally.

But not all forests are equal. Only about a third remain unlogged worldwide, and in Oregon under 20% are old enough to support sentinel trees, represented by our state tree, Douglas fir, that achieves towering heights over centuries of growth.

Dominick A. DellaSala, Ph.D., chief scientist of Wild Heritage, is an award-winning international scientist with over 300 peer-reviewed studies and eight books; Rick Martinson, Ph.D., is director of Worthy Environmental; and Roger Worthington, Esq., is owner of Worthy Brewing Co. in Bend.

