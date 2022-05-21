Taxpayers, through their states, are preparing to accept full long-term responsibility for carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects established by private companies. Carbon storage projects capture carbon during an industrial process and store it generally underground by injecting the carbon into old wells or mines. These companies believe that it is cheaper to capture and store carbon than engineer their processes to use less fossil fuel especially if the states are willing to absorb any future risk of a failure that releases carbon.
By avoiding the long-term risk, companies may more easily attract investors and insurance. Exxon Mobil, and BP are already engaged in carbon storage. CCS may also assist ethanol plants, fertilizer companies and fossil fuel power plants according to “Inside Climate News.” Concrete, plastics and aluminum could benefit as well.
The U.S. already allocates corporate tax credits of $32 a metric ton for carbon dioxide removal and storage. The Build Back Better Act (BBB) planned to provide $12 billion to help build storage facilities and to increase the corporate tax credit to $85 a ton, says the Environmental Law Institute. Since BBB is nearly defunct, there may be new legislation to duplicate these benefits. Nixon-Peabody, a global legal and financial consultant, thinks this possibility is encouraging states to jump on the bandwagon.
The idea is ironic. The federal government would help fund these projects and states (taxpayers) would pay for long-term maintenance and risk, both of which enhance corporate profits. At the same time, these companies implementing CCS are not in any way reducing but are actually adding to the amount of free carbon. And carbon is the cause of climate change.
The states act like nothing can go wrong. Indiana, Wyoming, Illinois, Montana and North Dakota have already agreed to accept CCS projects and others are in the process. One state requires a company pay a ludicrous eight cents a ton to accept liability in perpetuity. Others require nothing and even release bonds upon project transfer.
Many of the rules that the states have created to accept responsibility lack specificity or even a scientific basis. For instance, “The stored CO2 is unlikely to migrate outside of its stored boundary,” says Nixon Peabody.
So how “unlikely” is it that earthquakes, geothermal activity, equipment malfunctions, fires, reuse of the land, new drilling or malicious activity will release the carbon supposedly permanently sequestered?
In addition, passing the forever buck for stored carbon to state governments is a recommendation for corporations to build what is acceptable using current knowledge rather than engineer for the future. I’m reminded of the multiple times that states have allowed companies to enhance their profits by causing environmental damage that required the state to clean up the mess with taxpayer dollars.
For instance, mining has left damage from Virginia to Oregon. The Formosa mine in Douglas County has released pollutants to Middle Creek. The Black Butte mine in Lane County releases mercury. The companies are gone and the State of Oregon is paying for clean-up. The amount spent on abandoned mines by the U.S. government in the 10 years from 2008 is $2.5 billion including some reimbursement. The Infrastructure Bill promises $11.3 billion over the next 15 years for inventoried abandoned mines. The Government Accountability Office (doc. 20-238) who provided this information thinks only 90,000 of 390,000 abandoned mines have been inventoried.
Other examples are the Willamette River in Portland, polluted for over a century by industrial uses, was declared a superfund site by EPA in 2000. Or the numerous pollution sites like those in Louisiana caused by plastic and gasoline production. Government is also called upon to clean-up social problems like the opioid crisis created by Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt and others amassing billions in profits. For this one, the Pew Center calculates $142 billion in health care, criminal justice and lost productivity costs.
At a minimum, companies should properly insure, indemnify or endow the states for their risk.
