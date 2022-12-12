Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

A recent Pew Research Center survey of Americans and Europeans reports that three-quarters hold that following domestic political news is important and a habit of a “good member of society.” Not only is such consumption deemed important, it ranked below only voting and responding to climate change.

Though I was not surveyed, I also believe following domestic news is a sign of a “good member of society.” This is especially so in a democracy—a form of government that obligates citizens to political participation. However, the proliferation of news outlets since the advents of cable and social media makes the character of the news one consumes a serious civic consideration.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dean Harris lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.