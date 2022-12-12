A recent Pew Research Center survey of Americans and Europeans reports that three-quarters hold that following domestic political news is important and a habit of a “good member of society.” Not only is such consumption deemed important, it ranked below only voting and responding to climate change.
Though I was not surveyed, I also believe following domestic news is a sign of a “good member of society.” This is especially so in a democracy—a form of government that obligates citizens to political participation. However, the proliferation of news outlets since the advents of cable and social media makes the character of the news one consumes a serious civic consideration.
So, informed citizen: Are you able to justify your news choices? Do your choices make you a “good member of society”? Here’s my justification.
I subscribe to the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Bend Bulletin, read Apple News feeds of Vox and Politico, and listen to podcasts. I read the newspapers for descriptive news and opinion (Times is liberal; the Journal is conservative). The podcasts, Vox, and Politico provide supplemental perspectives. According to Pew, the large number and wide diversity of media outlets is typical of a political liberal.
Why The Bulletin? My early life was spent in L.A. suburbs and few such areas claim a local newspaper. Bend is the first city I’ve lived in with a local newspaper. Following local news invests me in the people, organizations, and institutions facilitating a life here.
Why the Times and the Journal? Resources, reputation, and standards. They are the two largest U.S. newspapers, with 9 million and 3 million subscribers, respectively. That signals to me that they have the financial resources to support the massive undertaking quality reporting requires. They are also two of the most respected and decorated newspapers in America, winning dozens of Pulitzer Prizes and attracting the best and brightest of journalists. And importantly, both newspapers subscribe to a code of journalism ethics that demands news impartiality, fairness, accuracy, accountability, transparency, and verification, all in support of the public good (and profit).
Conservatives will likely deny the claim of news impartiality, retorting that the “liberal media” is politically biased. Many major media outlets do skew left, especially their editorials and commentary.
However, the general skew is less because journalists are covertly pushing a political ideology and more because journalism for a democracy is at heart a reformist project: identifying improvement as well as the human and organizational abuse, deficiency, exclusion, and interest that impede social betterment efforts for all.
How have conservatives responded to the “liberal media”? Pew found that conservatives did not supplement with politically opposing opinion fare, as I have. Nor did they choose a replacement located in the political “center” (e.g. Newsweek). Instead, conservatives restricted their news consumption to overt conservative fare (e.g. Fox’s Tucker Carlson and Breitbart), and primarily commentary rather than descriptive news. The narrow consumption of commentary is an additional worrisome decision as studies show that across the mainstream media descriptive news about major events is fairly homogeneous and factual. If commentary and editorials, two interpretive forms that embrace political bias, are one’s only news fare, then identifying a set of basic facts necessary for shared decision-making will be challenging.
Lastly, many media observers are less worried about political bias in the media and more worried about two nettlesome sources of socio-cultural bias: newsrooms dominated by white, middle-class men and news content shaped for an audience dominated by white, urban, elites who can afford a monthly news bill of $75. I am a member of this privileged paying audience and am also concerned by identity, class, and geographical biases. As I am not in the news business, I don’t have a newsroom solution. My personal solution, however, has been to broaden my reading along the political spectrum and seek out diverse perspectives foreign to my experience.
And you?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think. Email news@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.