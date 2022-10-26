What is education? One way of looking at education is as a process of overcoming discomfort. Discomfort with the new, the strange, the unknown. There is value in learning deeply about what is familiar to us, but the most important education happens when we grapple with something novel.
Camp Tamarack’s Outdoor School program is designed for this type of education. Students come from all over Central Oregon to live, for a time, among the trees, to explore. They learn about the great many plants and animals that populate our forests. About the fires that seasonally ravage our landscape, but also germinate new life. About what it means to be a responsible, compassionate and informed citizen of the world.
On Oct. 17, the superintendent of the Culver School District, Stefanie Garber, decided to pull a cohort of sixth-grade students out of Tamarack, hardly a few hours into their time at camp. The reason? Discomfort with the fact that a handful of counselors — high school volunteers who are critical to the camp’s daily operations — identify their gender as nonbinary.
Some education: to be nonbinary is to live not exclusively as either a man or a woman, to exist outside the gender binary. This can be discomforting for those who have grown up believing people are either men or women. But, as any student of science will tell you, everything in this world exists on a spectrum. To put things in boxes is a flawed and lazy approach to life, one that disregards the fluidity of reality. And despite one’s discomfort, we must retain our grasp on basic human decency. One perhaps need not love thy neighbor, but surely one must, at the very least, abide thy neighbor.
In a letter to parents, superintendent Garber wrote, “We stand for equal rights, the safety (mental, emotional and physical) of our students.” This is a noble sentiment that hides an insidious message. Garber is suggesting here that nonbinary folks represent a threat to students’ well-being. She claims, elsewhere in the letter, that students felt discomfort staying in cabins with these counselors. Where another educator would have seen an opportunity to avert early prejudicial beliefs, Garber instead reinforced these ideas.
A note on safety: Youth who identify as nonbinary are signifancatly more likely to develop depression and, tragically, significantly more likely to commit suicide. Acknowledging and combating negative prejudice within ourselves and others is a first step towards fighting these trends.
It’s an old debate, in any field: nature or nurture. But it’s not difficult to realize that prejudice is not hardwired into us at birth; prejudice is a learned behavior. It is the duty of our educators to impress upon students that acceptance is something we owe to one another; it is a value essential to civil society.
Garber failed as an educator when she pulled those students from camp. She failed to recognize her student’s discomfort as an opportunity to do her job — to educate. What’s more, as a superintendent, Garber has a mandate to support all students, regardless of their gender identity. And although she notes in her letter that these counselors are not students of her district, should that matter? Should arbitrary bureaucratic boundaries preclude acceptance?
As an alumnus of Tamarack — a former counselor and staff member — I encourage the superintendent to engage more critically with her discomfort — to find its roots and seek a more expansive view of humanity.
This critical self-assessment may not be easy, and in its early stages may involve confronting ugly biases, but is imperative.
