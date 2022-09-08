I was surprised and angered by the Bulletin’s decision to publish the criminal record of Donald Ray Surrett Jr., who died heroically protecting others during the recent shooting at a local supermarket. Moreover, Editor Gerry O’Brien’s subsequent justification for the paper’s decision was wholly inadequate.
Mr. O’Brien correctly states that life is not black and white, it is “complicated and messy.”
He suggests that following ethical rules in journalism is sufficient to guide reporters and editors through the labyrinth.
No doubt such rules are an essential tool. But blind and rigid adherence to those rules without a proper exercise of judgment is not sufficient to achieve the standard of service that I’m sure the Bulletin is striving for. Every situation is unique, and no set of guidelines by itself can be expected to address every eventuality, every moral dilemma.
Mr. O’Brien raises the specter of the media self-censoring to avoid upsetting some in the community. Censorship of any kind should be a concern of all freedom-loving Americans.
But our media, the freest on the planet, self-censors every day. Reporters are given word limits for assignments and must decide what to leave out to fit those parameters. The very job of editors is to decide what stories to run, what stories to leave out, what stories to run short and what to run long in order achieve a delicate balance between news, commentary and advertising.
So, even with ethical guidelines in place, The Bulletin had plenty of latitude to exercise better judgment about whether or how to cover Mr. Surrett’s past. Let’s consider the reasons the paper could have relied on to set aside the information in question:
As Mr. O’Brien himself noted several times in his justification, the point of the story was Mr. Surrett’s heroic actions, not his past. In the preparation of a biographical sketch, discovery of negative facts by itself did not obligate the Bulletin to publish it.
Mr. Surrett’s prominence in this crisis did not make him a public figure in the same manner as civil servants or politicians whose background may very well bear directly on their ability to properly carry out their sworn duties.
The man’s legal troubles occurred 27 years ago. It is a hell of a reach to suggest that this aspect of his distant past has any relevance to the current story about his heroic actions.
There are no public policy implications in the shooting that are in any way connected to Mr. Surrett’s distant past. Indeed, the glaring public policy question is why anyone should be able to acquire a weapon of war and employ it to terrorize a community. Even as we struggle to address this critical question, The Bulletin could have used its time and resources to much more useful effect by conducting a larger number of interviews across a wider spectrum to really take the pulse of the community on gun safety issues in light of this local tragedy.
Indeed, the biography of the shooter would seem to be far more relevant and germane to The Bulletin’s mission than revealing a tragic and irrelevant aspect of Mr. Surrett’s life.
I appreciate The Bulletin’s hard work and dedication to serve this community. It has done excellent work on a number of important issues.
I hope that these comments, and similar comments from many other readers, will foster a further examination by The Bulletin’s of its response to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.