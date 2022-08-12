Guest Column
Editor's Note

In response to The Bulletin’s Sunday piece, “Arnold Irrigation District conservation projects close to approval, district manager says,” I am disappointed in what seems like one-sided coverage of the issue.

While Arnold Irrigation District’s perspective on this contentious issue was front-and-center, there was no mention that there’s a community of Deschutes County residents who oppose its pipeline project and have been seeking a better, more collaborative solution for all parties for over three years. AID’s proposed modernization project is not a “conservation” plan but rather a reactive, federal funding money grab. Their plan is designed to get them most easily off the hook of Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan requirements being enforced as a function of the lawsuit the Basin Districts lost at the hands of environmentalists who sought protection for threatened species critical habitat in the upper Deschutes.

Mark Elling is president of Save Arnold Canal.

Tags

