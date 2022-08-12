In response to The Bulletin’s Sunday piece, “Arnold Irrigation District conservation projects close to approval, district manager says,” I am disappointed in what seems like one-sided coverage of the issue.
While Arnold Irrigation District’s perspective on this contentious issue was front-and-center, there was no mention that there’s a community of Deschutes County residents who oppose its pipeline project and have been seeking a better, more collaborative solution for all parties for over three years. AID’s proposed modernization project is not a “conservation” plan but rather a reactive, federal funding money grab. Their plan is designed to get them most easily off the hook of Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan requirements being enforced as a function of the lawsuit the Basin Districts lost at the hands of environmentalists who sought protection for threatened species critical habitat in the upper Deschutes.
If AID was really interested in a conservationist approach to solving their canal’s seepage problem with an aim toward protecting the environment, they’d consider other alternatives to piping that wouldn’t kill thousands of mature ponderosa pine, risk drying up groundwater wells along the canal and arbitrarily displace wildlife that utilizes the 115-year-old canal corridor as seasonal habitat, water source and travel route. Among other available solutions, a commonly installed concrete canal lining without a plastic membrane would stop 70% of seepage but still allow enough to reduce damage to trees, wells and wildlife — and be less expensive than piping.
The Bulletin might consider the perspectives of residents in piped irrigation districts who’ve come before us, like Three Sisters Irrigation District, Swalley Irrigation District and Tumalo Irrigation District, where the effect of catastrophic canal corridor logging and subsequent death of trees, eradication of habitat and failure of wells is now also compounded by less-effective water delivery to irrigators and damaging silt build-up in piping and irrigating infrastructure, according to statements made by irrigators in those districts.
While we did appreciate the inclusion of flume resident Alan Keyes’ thoughts on the removal of the flume’s destruction from AID’s modernization plan, we should be clear that the deletion of that part of the project was less a matter of funding than it was a response to public pressure. We and many of the over 400 others who submitted formal public comments called out AID for attempting to construct an obscene, mile-long eyesore within a federal Wild and Scenic River Area and state Scenic Waterway and thankfully the Natural Resources Conservation Service took notice of that fact.
Many Deschutes County residents remain unaware of all that this proposed project would entail but the more people learn about it, the more it becomes clear that: 1, there are no easy answers; and 2, there are better solutions than a pipeline available to us.
