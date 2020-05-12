So much for our best laid plans. The coronavirus pandemic has shut down our workplaces, cancelled our events, kept us from family and friends and left us wondering what’s coming next.
For some people it’s dire — business owners are facing bankruptcy, families are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, and seniors are worried about the stability of their retirement. Nothing about this is “business as usual.”
While we might be in the midst of a crisis that requires us to continue to stay home and stay safe, it’s also imperative that we start thinking about the future and how we will ensure that Oregon’s working people can rebuild. The 2021 legislative session will confront the toughest economic situation of our lifetimes — business as usual just won’t cut it. It’s time for hard work and tough decisions to get Oregon back on its feet.
I have worked in free market capitalism for most of my career, and I know that the innovation of private industry can solve many problems and generate new and exciting discoveries. But the free market cannot allocate social goods and social costs — like roads, education, public health and public safety — that is where the government can and should step in.
This pandemic has laid bare systemic issues we can no longer ignore — it’s time we take steps to address them so we can emerge stronger after this is over. Every dollar of our state budget must focus on the health, well-being and future prosperity for every Oregonian. And this is what that looks like:
Invest in our workers, because when we do our economy grows.
Prioritize programs that help working families continue to work like paid family leave, affordable child care, and more affordable health care.
Ensure our neighbors can find good jobs that pay a fair wage. To do that we need to increase incentives to bring more business to our region.
Invest in education and job training so our workforce matches the needs of our new businesses.
These are just some of the steps we must take if we want to ensure a prosperous future for our community and for all of Oregon.
This is our opportunity to let go of the way we’ve always done things. Our state and our country cannot succeed if we continue to allow working people to hang on by a thread.
That means we must also work across the aisle and compromise to find solutions that benefit working Oregonians, speaking in facts, not ideology. I’ve spoken with so many people who are doing all they can to help their neighbors, friends, local business owners, and many more. Their service and commitment has brought me to tears and their help transcends politics. If we want Oregon to emerge stronger after this is all over, we need our leaders to put partisanship aside and deliver results for the people they serve.
Throughout my career, I’ve sat across the table from people who wanted the exact opposite thing that I did, but I was always able to work with them to find common ground and ultimately deliver results — the same should be true of our elected leaders. This crisis has made it clear, overcoming obstacles is our greatest opportunity to learn, grow, and eventually, thrive.
This is not the time to retreat into fear. This is the time for bold solutions that will not just get us through these times, but set us up for success in 2030, 2040 and beyond.
