Being thankful.
The Deschutes National Forest we view from our homes and workplaces, the forest we recreate in, the forest that gives us clean water, the forest that drives so much of our economy, and the forest that compels so many of us live here, is a fire-dependent forest.
For centuries, the Deschutes National Forest evolved with fire as an essential part of its healthy, resilient ecosystem. However, a decades-long policy of extinguishing all wildland fires left the forest full of hazardous fuels. Today, these fuels combined with a warming climate and expanding development in the wildland urban interface have created a wildfire crisis.
We don’t need to look far in geography or time to see the impacts of wildland fire on the surrounding area and the Deschutes National Forest. We can reflect on fires like Awbrey Hall and Skeleton that impacted communities and homes. These fires were the beginning of and some of the driving forces behind collaboration and cooperation to be ready, prepared and take action to reduce the wildfire threat in Central Oregon.
In the context of western megafires, we have been spared so far. But the Bootleg Fire last summer, just south of Central Oregon, serves as a warning. The third largest Oregon fire since 1900, it will continue to impact the area for decades to come. Today, we see the same drought conditions here in Central Oregon that set the stage for the Bootleg Fire.
Overgrown forests, a warming climate, and a growing number of homes in the wildland-urban interface, following more than a century of rigorous fire suppression, all have contributed to what is now a full-blown wildfire and forest health crisis. Wildfires will happen. And we all will feel their impacts eventually.
Fortunately, we have many success stories of collaborating to manage wildfires and safeguard communities. We have made great strides in reducing threats where fuels reduction and prescribed fire made a difference. The Milli Fire hit treated stands which slowed its progress toward the Sisters’ community. The Rosland Road Fire in La Pine hit treated stands that not only protected homes, but also left a forest, though impacted by the fire, will recover quickly.
Being selected as one of the Forest Service’s ten initial landscape investments to defend communities and improve resilience in America’s forests and to receive Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding gives us an amazing chance to build on those successes. The Forest Service, our communities, elected officials, collaborative members, contractors, volunteers, and partners must continue to advance our work with these monies to make longer term and significant investments in preserving the Deschutes National Forest we love.
With this opportunity, we can continue to be a regional, national, and international example of how to save our homes, businesses and the landscapes to which we all are connected. However, it will take all of us working together and remaining stewards of the forest we enjoy.
This effort will require us to live with smoke from prescribed fire and to be okay with trail closures for mechanical fuels reduction. We will need to continue to thin the forest to make it more fire resilient. We will need to remember the bigger picture and be open to truly listening and learning simultaneously.
We live in a place where wildland fires and other changes to the Deschutes National Forest will happen. We can choose to care for this amazing place and listen to differing perspectives. We can collectively try to find, as Gifford Pinchot said, “The greatest good to the greatest number of people for the longest run,” like so many amazing partners, volunteers and our employees already have done. When we all work toward being prepared for wildfires and positive change together, we are more likely to sustain our forests, watersheds, wildlife, and recreation resources for the future.
Being thankful is a good place to start.
