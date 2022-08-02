Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Being thankful.

The Deschutes National Forest we view from our homes and workplaces, the forest we recreate in, the forest that gives us clean water, the forest that drives so much of our economy, and the forest that compels so many of us live here, is a fire-dependent forest.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Holly Jewkes is forest supervisor of the Deschutes National Forest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.