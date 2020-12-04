The typical story of a city goes like this — a bunch of nomads identify a place worth settling and have the means to make that place a permanent home. Historically, hunter gatherers traded an itinerant life for a sedentary one, enabled by the advent of farming. In making that trade, the hunter became a builder — constructing the roads, structures and norms required to make an increasingly dense city thrive.
Today, in Bend, nomads, wanderers and lovers of adventure have made clear that this spot is surely worth calling home. To turn this slice of the state from a mountain town into a city of innovation, these same nomads combined their resources and knowledge to launch startups, sustain tourism, and diversify the economy. This change has come at a price. Many of the first residents no longer feel the same tie to the community — they rightfully point out that its character has changed. Yet, new residents still sense the same promise of the earliest Bendites — they’ve left turbulent lives for what is undoubtedly a greener (or, at least, snowier) pasture. One group is seeking to preserve a Bend that passed long ago. Another is happy with how Bend is and where it’s headed.
In short, Bend has reached an inflection point. It’s no longer the place where wanderers convene; instead, it is the place where wanderers build community. What may seem like a semantically insignificant distinction is incredibly important. If the shift from a gathering point to a town was difficult, then the transition from a town to a city will be even harder. But, like puberty, it’s nevertheless an inevitable (often awkward and painful) transition.
It’s human nature to seek community, stability and sustenance. As long as Bend offers all three, it will continue to grow. Residents will want to stay. Outsiders will want to become insiders. To accommodate both, then, Bend will have to physically change. But, physical change need not alter the emotional character of the community — the same reasons people moved to Bend decades ago can and should be the reasons people move here and stay here today.
Talk to any Bend resident and they’ll tell you that the outdoors lured them here but the people made them stay. The physical infrastructure of the city ought to reflect the importance of this dynamic. Nature should be preserved to the greatest extent possible, while people should have the opportunity to live in a true community. A community is not segregated. A community is not defined by ideology not income. A community is not exclusive. Yet, for many Bend residents they increasingly feel pushed out of the place they aspire to call home.
There cannot be a Bend diaspora. We’ve matured too much to let a broken real estate market turn this place into another example of an elitist mountain town. The solution may seem radical to a few — build up, build more and build for all incomes — but it’s one that will benefit all. Bend’s strongest asset — outside of its pristine environment — is its people. If those people cannot stay in town, then Bend cannot stay “Bend.”
