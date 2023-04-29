Editor's Note

Last summer, Bend was added to a growing list of communities shaken by gun violence following a shooting at our eastside Safeway. Police recovered over 100 shell casings and an AR-15-style rifle at the scene. That only two people were murdered was a small, and tragic, miracle.

Each of us deserve to feel safe — whether at the grocery store, at school, at the movies, at places of worship, everywhere. Gun violence has eroded that sense of safety. We should be able to go about our day, not fearing for our lives and the lives of our loved ones. We deserve better. Our kids are begging for us to do better.

State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, is a chief sponsor of House Bill 2005.

