Last summer, Bend was added to a growing list of communities shaken by gun violence following a shooting at our eastside Safeway. Police recovered over 100 shell casings and an AR-15-style rifle at the scene. That only two people were murdered was a small, and tragic, miracle.
Each of us deserve to feel safe — whether at the grocery store, at school, at the movies, at places of worship, everywhere. Gun violence has eroded that sense of safety. We should be able to go about our day, not fearing for our lives and the lives of our loved ones. We deserve better. Our kids are begging for us to do better.
Building safe communities is a combination of our connections to one another, the services and supports available, and the rules and regulations we have in place regarding firearms. This session, there are a number of ways we will take action to create safer communities, including investing in affordable housing, our education system, and mental and behavioral health supports. These steps will help make our communities safer and healthier, but to tackle the gun violence epidemic, we must also couple these actions with common sense gun safety laws.
That’s why this session, I am one of the chief sponsors of the Gun Violence Prevention Bill (House Bill 2005). This bill does three things. First, it cracks down on undetectable and untraceable firearms, often referred to as “ghost guns.” These weapons can be obtained without a background check. Because they can be made without metal parts, they can also pass undetected through a metal detector. All of these factors contribute to making ghost guns a serious threat to public safety and make it challenging for law enforcement to do their jobs.
Second, the Gun Violence Prevention Bill raises the age of purchase and possession of certain firearms to 21 with specific exceptions, including for hunting and military service. Since 2018, six of the nine deadliest mass shootings in the United States were carried out by people age 21 or younger. In Uvalde, the shooter was 18; in Parkland, the shooter was 19; in Buffalo, the shooter was 18. Here in Bend, the shooter was 20. This is a reasonable approach to the very real dangers we face. Current federal law prohibits people under the age of 21 from possessing handguns. This bill adds weapons like AR-15s to the list of prohibited firearms for those under 21.
When crafting gun safety policy, it is important to me that we respect responsible gun owners. I was raised in a hunting family and was taught from a young age how to safely use firearms. I have been a gun owner since I was a young man and have carried forward the lessons my father taught me about how to be responsible and safe with firearms. We need to ensure that our common sense gun safety legislation encourages safe, responsible ownership and takes unsafe weapons off our streets.
Finally, the Gun Violence Prevention Bill gives local governments the option to prevent firearms from being carried in public buildings.
I am confident the Gun Violence Prevention Bill, H.B. 2005, moves us another step forward in fostering safer and stronger communities. When guns are a leading cause of death for children in the United States, we cannot ignore that we are falling short. The time to act is now.
State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, is a chief sponsor of House Bill 2005.
