Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

The homes and buildings we live and work in are essential in our attempt to combat climate change. Because homes and buildings often use methane (natural) gas as a source of energy, they are one of the leading sources of climate pollution in Oregon. Emissions from burning gas accelerate the climate crisis and are harmful to the residents. As we found out over the last several years, our homes and buildings also need to be healthy places of safety and retreat during extreme heat and weather or wildfires caused by climate change.

As a long-time builder and in my role helping Oregon’s construction industry build sustainable homes, I know the tools and technologies to build safe, efficient, and affordable homes and buildings are available. What we need is the right-sized policies to nudge all builders and retrofitters to adopt these approaches now, like so many already do.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Popular this week with our readers

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Alex Boeztel is the head of residential innovations with Earth Advantage, a Portland nonprofit that works on housing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.