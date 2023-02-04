The homes and buildings we live and work in are essential in our attempt to combat climate change. Because homes and buildings often use methane (natural) gas as a source of energy, they are one of the leading sources of climate pollution in Oregon. Emissions from burning gas accelerate the climate crisis and are harmful to the residents. As we found out over the last several years, our homes and buildings also need to be healthy places of safety and retreat during extreme heat and weather or wildfires caused by climate change.
As a long-time builder and in my role helping Oregon’s construction industry build sustainable homes, I know the tools and technologies to build safe, efficient, and affordable homes and buildings are available. What we need is the right-sized policies to nudge all builders and retrofitters to adopt these approaches now, like so many already do.
Beginning last April, I was honored to participate in Oregon’s Resilient Efficient Buildings Task Force. A group of builders, community members, and elected officials appointed by the state Legislature to consider how best to address these challenges. After nearly a year of careful consideration, discussion and debate, the task force has brought forth a set of sensible, pragmatic and proven ideas for consideration by the 2023 Oregon Legislature.
For example, we recommend new policies to promote the adoption and help people pay to install electric heat pumps. Installing efficient electric heat pumps for heating and cooling in Oregon homes and buildings could lower household energy bills. This would generate $1.1 billion in system-wide savings by 2050 and dramatically reduce climate pollution. Resilient and efficient homes and buildings can’t be just for the affluent. Affordable housing means both affordable to buy or rent and affordable to live in. Lower-income Oregonians pay a much higher percentage of their income to energy bills. Building all-electric saves money in both construction and operational costs, such that a new all-electric home in the Northwest can save $4,300 over 15 years compared to a house relying on gas.
Constructing and retrofitting homes and commercial buildings so that they rely more on electricity and less on fossil fuels creates good Oregon family-wage jobs. Before the pandemic, Oregonians working in clean energy represented 58% of all energy sector jobs (35 times more than in fossil fuels and almost 3% of the statewide workforce). Clean energy jobs employed 42,935 people in energy efficiency-related jobs alone, outpaced Oregon’s economy-wide job growth by over 60%, contributed to the local economy in every county, and paid nearly 21% more than the state’s economy-wide median wage. Since the pandemic, those jobs are returning rapidly and are poised for even more significant growth through future investments from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
The Oregon Legislature has convened for the 2023 session, and state leaders have the task force’s recommendations in hand to turn into legislation. They should act quickly and boldly. Decarbonizing our homes and buildings is vital for the health and prosperity of future Oregonians.
As we work to resolve the state’s housing shortage, let’s create a new generation of smart, energy-efficient, and healthy homes and buildings while equally improving the ones we have for new levels of performance. They will offer us a safe respite from the extremes already here and do our part to reduce the chances that we’ll experience even worse climate impacts in the future.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tell the Bend City Council what you think. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov. If it decides to get involved, we think it should reach out to TC Energy to allow the company to present its perspective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.