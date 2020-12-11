One doesn’t need the memory of an elephant to recall when politics didn’t drive decisions in the United States Department of Justice. Think back to former U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions’ principled decision to recuse himself from participating in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s involvement with Russian agents. Sessions made this decision, knowing that it would likely infuriate President Trump because he took to heart his oath to defend the Constitution and the laws of the United States. Session understood that it was not in the job description of attorney general to protect the president, d--- the consequences.
Sadly, Attorney General William Barr has, shall we say, a flexible view of the attorney general’s responsibilities. Barr’s tenure will be remembered as the moment in time when our attorney general forsook his oath of office by choosing to serve as Trump’s private attorney rather than attorney for all Americans.
How did Barr do this? Let me count the ways. He mischaracterized the Mueller report’s findings on the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russian agents. He launched an antitrust investigation of the cannabis industry because of his personal views on marijuana. He interfered in criminal cases of Trump associates Michael Flynn and Roger Stone. He was involved in the reckless decision to teargas peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park. He pushed for the dismissal of a lawsuit against President Trump by a woman who alleged he sexually assaulted her. And much more.
Soon, President-elect Joe Biden will nominate someone to serve as his attorney general. Here’s hoping he chooses someone in the mold of Oregon’s legendary Attorney Generals Dave Frohnmayer and Hardy Myers.
Frohnmayer served from 1981-91, and in his final campaign he was endorsed by both the Republican and Democratic parties. He led the successful prosecution of members of the Rajneesh movement, and he did so while respecting their dignity and never denigrating their lifestyle choices.
Myers served from 1996-2008. He was a leader in improving Oregon’s response to sexual assaults. He won large verdicts for Oregonians harmed by the tobacco and pharmaceutical industries. And perhaps most notably, he successfully defended Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act against the U.S. Department of Justice’s politically motivated litigation against it.
If you ask people in Oregon’s legal community what they think about the tenures of Myers and Frohnmayer, you’ll hear comments like: ethical, principled, competent, kind, prepared, followed the law and understood their role. In other words, they served Oregonians the Oregon way.
What’s the Oregon way? Be humble in the conference room and tenacious in the courtroom. Show fealty to the rule of law, and in doing so, you respect your constituents who make the laws. Take to heart your oath of office — in Oregon, oaths still mean something. Have the courage of your convictions — believing is important, and doing is more important.
Our attorney generals hold something precious in their hands: our trust in our criminal justice system. When they, more so than any other cabinet member, fail to follow the rule of law, they imperil not only our trust in them, but our trust in justice. Our country is at a precipice. The attorney general nominated by President-elect Biden will have a herculean task to pull off: reestablishing our country’s trust in the United States Department of Justice. There are many qualified candidates for the role, and I’m confident Biden’s team is appropriately vetting all of them. On the off chance Biden reads this piece, I respectfully suggest he ask one question of every candidate: “Do you do it the Oregon way?” If they answer “yes,” he’s found our next attorney general.
