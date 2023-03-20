Recently my Rotary Club received an overview of how the city is addressing the transportation needs in our community. We were all impressed with the transparency presented by our city representatives. The 2020 GO Bond Program was the topic. I did not realize that GO bonds explicitly preclude funding basic street repair and upkeep. It does not take pages of committee reports and planning documents to realize that the vast majority of residents drive cars to get around town and our roads are in serious need of repair. I have never spoken to anyone who says our roadways are in decent condition.
It is my understanding that road maintenance in Bend never recovered from the recession of the 1980’s and shorter recession in 1990. Like repairs on an aging house, if you don’t continually maintain it, the house will eventually fall apart. I feel like the GO Bond Program is trying to add brand-new additions to a city system of roads that are in drastic need of basic repair. We are currently in the midst of adding new roadways that will require maintenance down the line. The city wants to do this when we cannot even maintain our existing infrastructure. Potholes that can swallow a car are everywhere. Sunken manhole covers are a jarring reminder of the need for basic upkeep, and almost every intersection on Third Street needs be completely rebuilt. Roadways in every section of the city are crumbling.
One of the major goals of the Transportation System Plan of 2020 was to “make sure that there’s funding to maintain both existing and new infrastructure.” How can this happen when no monies are set aside for this function. There appears to be only the very minimal amount of funds in the regular city budget to maintain existing roadways. We cannot continue to build out when we cannot maintain what we have within.
I am not sure what funding mechanisms are available for “fixing our house,” but the situation needs to be addressed. I would vote for limited duration assessment or gas tax directed exclusively towards roadway repair, and I believe most drivers in Bend would also. Improvements to our intersections and additional roadways are needed, but our foundations is in need of major repair also.
As an example of what could be done: The small town of Truckee, California, population 17,000 suffered from many of the same winter road destruction that Bend has. Town residents passed a 0.5 cent (one-half cent) sales tax originally approved by voters in 2001. It passed. It had a sunset clause. It was so effective that voters approved a subsequent measure in 2008. It now generates well over $3 million a year. This money can only be used for road maintenance. While taxing issues are different in Oregon, this is an example of what can be done. Hopefully something will happen before someone files a missing person report for me, and my car is found at the bottom of a pothole!
The city is mulling a transportation utility fee, a seasonal fuel tax and/or a targeted sales tax on food and beverage sales to cover transportaiton costs, repairs. You can respond directly to the city at council@bendoregon.gov. See our editorial at https://bendbulletin.us/3n5cACr
