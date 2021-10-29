The bottle bill is/was a great idea, but the burden of costs associated with the continuation of the program has been transferred from the industry that profits from it to the consumer.
When initiated, the stores and distributors bared the burden of costs that were associated with the product that they achieved profits from. You’d take your bottles and cans to the store, and a human would count them for you. You could stand and watch, or you could do your shopping and compensation documentation would be delivered to you, if they knew you.
It was part of the bond with your regular local grocer, but business saw the costs and lobbied for change. Machines were set up at grocers throughout businesses and the start of transfer of costs started.
Since storage space and machine upkeep still is/was a cost to business, lobbyists got the advancement of policy to make centralized collection centers further making costs borne by the consumer.
Transport by individuals to centralized locations, instead of by the transportation going to the individual businesses (no additional transportation costs) by the distributors making money off the product costs additional time for the consumer, each individual consumer drives to a separate location costing additional time and resources (gas, transport system (more unnecessary traffic)). The time it takes a human to recognize an accepted returnable and count to total is a small fraction of the time it takes to feed a machine one at a time that is reliant on a bar code, and the machines break down requiring employees anyway.
The best speed I have managed feeding the fast machines at the centric locations is $22/hour to get my money back, a can counter without machinery can count 220 cans in a couple of minutes. These policies and actions cause even more undue burden on rural people that save up and combine trips to save in environmental and financial considerations.
The 350 can/day limitation is felt heavier by those who find the location an off course extra stop, so hold onto their recyclables longer.
I have spent days and gallons of gas trying to get bottles turned in, the current system is not fair. A state fee for the return is great, a limitation on the amount returnable at a business who’s business is strictly the return of our money designated by the state, to receive the product we paid the state fee for and help build through state funds, the recommended return site cannot have a return limitation. It is our money and we have to spend unnecessary time and effort to get it back. Is there a limit on how much we can buy? They are not a service to us, they are a service to industry, to us it can become excessively burdensome. We have already paid for the product and are just getting our money back.
To have a centralized location deemed the proper place by the state and restrict the rate of being recompensated for a state required fee by a business created strictly for that purpose creates undue burden for the consumer.
To have the business charge for their “service” for a state mandated fee at their location to ease excess time inflicted on the consumer could be considered state sanctioned extortion. All the cans/bottles should be returned, why add further inconvenience by limited return to the people helping keep that state clean. Adding to the difficulty of return makes it more likely they won’t be.
