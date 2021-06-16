In 2016, Oregon made history by creating Automatic Voter Registration at DMV offices, automatically forwarding eligible citizen information from the DMV to elections officials for voter registration. Our first-of-its-kind “motor voter” law increased access to the ballot by registering thousands of Oregonians to vote. It set a new standard in list maintenance, ensuring that voter rolls were kept as up-to-date as possible, so that each mail ballot reached the voter it was intended for, and elections officials could focus more time on administering elections rather than manually entering data from thousands of hand-written forms.
Since then, Oregon has administered some of the most secure, cost-efficient, and accessible elections in the nation. But now, with five years of experience with the new AVR system, we believe that bipartisan action is needed to make some common-sense upgrades to our voter registration system.
While our current system works well, we should not be complacent about something as important as our elections. There are two key barriers that prevent our voter registration system from working as well as it should: (1) right now, automatic registration and updates are only available to Oregonians who have contact with the DMV; and (2) Oregonians who register online must have a state issued ID, even though state IDs are not required for registration by paper forms. That means that the 10% of Oregonians who are eligible to vote but only have a U.S. passport, out-of-state ID, or have not yet gotten a driver’s license must print off a paper form, fill it out by hand, and either mail it in or drop it off in-person at their local elections office.
House Bill 2499 is a chance for Republicans, Democrats, and independents to come together and make common-sense improvements to our voter registration system that will save election workers time and money and further secure our elections. The bill will do two things: first, it will allow the address data from our annual state income tax returns to be shared with election officials to identify changes of address for updating registration records, just as DMV records and Postal Service records are. Second, it will allow Oregonians without a DMV-issued ID to upload an image of their signature and register online with the last four digits of their Social Security number, the same information they provide on the paper form in order to be registered. These are small changes that will ultimately level the playing field for eligible voters, and help our elections function more smoothly.
Both parties can agree that there is nothing about the act of handwriting information onto a form that makes our systems more secure — that’s why you can get a mortgage online, buy a car online, and even file court documents online. Voter registration should be no different. Voters should be able to utilize the same proof of identity that is verified on a paper form through our online systems, and we should continue to strive to expand AVR to additional agencies. Oregonians of all political affiliations deserve to have accurate and up-to-date information on the voter rolls.
This is a tense time in our democracy, and many feel that there is no room to cooperate in securing our elections while preserving access. But we do not need to compromise on our goals in order to find common ground. Legislators from both parties have worked together across the aisle this session in states like Delaware, Louisiana, Maine and Kentucky to take commonsense steps to improve election administration, and Oregon should join the list. Let’s pass HB 2499, and show the country that Oregon continues to run the most secure, safe and accessible elections in America.
