Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Over the past few months, I’ve spent time talking with leaders across Oregon’s rural, urban, and suburban communities listening to the multiple ways our longstanding shortage of housing continues to be a statewide challenge.

Skyrocketing housing prices make the pursuit of homeownership feel bleak. Businesses are struggling to find employees. Students and families often have to move in a school year. More people are losing their housing all together, fueling our homeless crisis.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Andrea Bell is the director of Oregon Housing and Community Services.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.