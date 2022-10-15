Over the past few months, I’ve spent time talking with leaders across Oregon’s rural, urban, and suburban communities listening to the multiple ways our longstanding shortage of housing continues to be a statewide challenge.
Skyrocketing housing prices make the pursuit of homeownership feel bleak. Businesses are struggling to find employees. Students and families often have to move in a school year. More people are losing their housing all together, fueling our homeless crisis.
Collectively, these challenges make it even harder for providers to help people experiencing homelessness find affordable homes. Our common denominator of progress should not just be about numbers, but how we’ve actually helped the people of Oregon.
I find hope, though, in seeing that we are less divided on these issues than some may think. The vast majority of people I speak with believe every person should have a safe and affordable place to call home. These are shared values we can build on.
Oregon’s longstanding housing shortage did not happen overnight or by accident.
Consistent divestments from the federal government, discriminatory policies across multiple systems, failure of wages to keep pace with cost of living, and a general deficit in not centering marginalized people and those with low income in rural and urban communities are some of the drivers. We must be clear-eyed about the root causes of Oregon’s housing shortage so that through the lens of humanity, we can do better by the people of Oregon now and moving forward. We cannot let our shared values be unraveled.
The test in front of us is whether we will choose to come together to advance a course of action of which we are all collectively a part. While the pathways toward restorative and systemic housing solutions that result in a positive impact to people’s life will be challenging, seeing each other’s humanity shouldn’t. That is what government by and for the people — all people — requires.
Oregon lacks about 140,000 housing units for people who already live in the state. My agency, Oregon Housing and Community Services, is charged with increasing the supply of housing for a portion of that overall need. Our resources fund affordable housing to serve people with very low incomes and our neighbors experiencing homelessness.
In 2019, we set out to create 1,000 new permanent supportive homes — a proven model of pairing housing with services for people who continually struggle with homelessness. We’ve surpassed that goal already by investing in 1,255 homes with more than a year left to go in our 2019‒2023 Statewide Housing Plan. In addition, we set out to invest in 2,500 homes in rural Oregon and soon 3,612 families in rural Oregon will have keys to their new homes. OHCS set a milestone to fund 25,000 affordable housing units statewide, and with more than one year left to meet that goal, we have already funded 21,000.
Now, the housing challenges facing Oregon require that through the lens of humanity, we are relentless. You will see this translated into a course of action in our 2023‒25 agency request budget.
What people will see from us is a state agency that is embracing the full social context of what housing is and what it can be. This is about our collective humanity. Sustainable progress is possible when all of our partners are working together with us toward the same goals and outcomes, with a common understanding of the root causes that got us here.
Pursuing a future that results in preventing homelessness and creating pathways to housing out of homelessness is not going to be easy or quick. People are depending on us to do the right thing. The systems we want are not automatic or a given. We have to work at it, care for it, and be accountable.
Together, we can move into restorative practices that support our communities. Let us turn our vision into a course of action in which we galvanize our efforts to make a real difference in the lives of Oregonians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.