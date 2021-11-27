Central Oregon is many things, but it is truly horse country. Since moving here from the Willamette Valley three years ago I’ve seen the passion and compassion many Central Oregonians feel for horses, whether in the show ring or in the rescue barn. And yet, not far away, horses are being rounded up, being separated from their friends and kin, and suffering. And we, taxpayers, are footing the bill, and buying into a false narrative from the Bureau of Land Management about an imaginary “wild horse overpopulation” that conceals the impacts of livestock grazing and the cruelty of helicopter roundups and separation of family bands. The livestock industry, which grazes commercial livestock at a taxpayer-subsidized rate on designated wild horse habitat, loves this story.
Dec. 15 marks the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act being that was signed into law by President Richard Nixon. The BLM will almost certainly use its PR machine to convince the American public that it’s doing a great job managing our wild horses and burros and treating them humanely. But don’t be misled: These roundups are NOT about a supposed “wild horse overpopulation.” They are happening to remove these federally protected animals as competition for forage for commercial livestock. Simply put, there is no “overpopulation” of wild horses and burros, only an overpopulation of livestock, which vastly outnumber wild equines.
Two organizations, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and Western Watersheds Project, have both used the BLM’s own data to show that it is livestock, not horses, that are responsible for damaging our public lands. It’s revealing that the BLM pushed the narrative that the iconic and beloved Sand Wash Basin horses of northwestern Colorado had to be removed due to lack of water and forage, yet recently, just weeks after removing 600 wild horses from their federally-designated habitat, the BLM allowed a rancher to turn thousands of sheep onto the range where the horses once lived.
Once rounded up and incarcerated, the danger to the horses and burros continues. The BLM’s Adoption Incentive Program, which pays adopters $1,000 per animal to adopt, is being exploited by unscrupulous profiteers to make a quick buck by taking adopted mustangs and burros to slaughter auctions and kill pens right after pocketing their BLM cash. Despite the BLM’s promises to reform its adoption program, large numbers of mustangs and burros are showing up in kill pens and slaughter auctions across the country, and the BLM is doing nothing to protect them.
What this all means is that on the 50th anniversary of a law passed unanimously by Congress to protect our wild herds, the BLM — the agency mandated under the law to “humanely manage” the animals — is engaging in the very acts of cruelty and exploitation the WFRHBA was meant to stop, including using aircraft to chase and trap the animals and putting them at risk of slaughter and commercial exploitation.
If you care about the American mustangs and burros that are living symbols of our heritage, and if you care about what your tax dollars support, contact your U.S. representative and U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and ask them to support meaningful reform of the BLM’s wild horse and burro management program, beginning with an end to helicopter roundups and prioritizing wild horses and burros, not commercial livestock, on federally designated wild horse habitat.
