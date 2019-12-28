This refers to BLM Case No. DOI-BLM-ORW A-P000-2017-0046-EA. This is the case where, in 2008, Bend’s Chuck McGrath and Jennipher Grudzien bought a remote, two-story log home southeast of Prineville. Before the purchase, McGrath and Grudzien conducted a title search on the house, which was originally built in the mid-1990s and, presumably, also the subject of a title search. Neither of these searches showed any property line issues. But later that year, when McGrath did some mapping ahead of planned improvements, he encountered a problem: The house was technically on land owned by the Bureau of Land Management. In the eyes of the BLM this constituted a "trespass” by McGrath/Grudzien. I want to remind you that [at least] two previous title searches had not shown any issues with the land purchase and subsequent buildings and related infrastructure. In an article in The Bulletin (Sept. 25, 2017), BLM said that “...incidents like this are common in this region”. Other BLM documents suggest that the lack of [government] surveyor accuracy was the cause for the “trespass” and indicate that the “trespass” was not any illegal intent by McGrath/Grudzien or the previous owner.

I have loosely followed this matter for a number of years, always scratching my head about: 1) How did this happen?, 2) What is the more detailed history of the property?, 3) What is the status of the current occupancy of the property?, and 4) What do the (private) owners of the property have to say about the situation? But I have never seen a description of these things in the news lately, nor are these questions addressed on BLM’s website.

Without a thorough understanding, or at least some better understanding of the issues, it seems to me that the BLM must accept the fact that BLM screwed up 25 years ago when the property was acquired by the private party owners, by allowing the original “purchase” to be made and the ensuing development to occur. GPS was in common surveying use back then and using a “lack of accuracy” as an excuse for BLM’s oversight is not reasonable.

Having accepted that the blame for the incursion rests with BLM, not the property owners, BLM should follow the wishes of the property owners in this matter. In other words, BLM should accept whatever the property owners want to do and then do/allow that and then simply walk away. One of BLM's options, as described in the case document, is to sell the land to the current property owners. Sell? They’ve already bought and paid for it, so any “sale” must be for zero dollar cost for McGrath and Grudzien, including any fees!

BLM has a history of unnecessary heavy-handedness in these matters. If BLM takes any kind of punitive action with regard to this property, then it just underscores the fact that BLM is acting — once again — like uncaring, unthinking idiots and bullies.

So my opinion — barring complete knowledge of the situation — is that BLM must accede to the property owners' wishes and allow them to decide how BLM should resolve the problem. Then do what they want.

And, in case you are wondering about the motivation for this letter, I do not know either Chuck McGrath or Jennipher Grudzien. I’m just an ordinary citizen who thinks BLM has time and again ridden roughshod over other property owners.