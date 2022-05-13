May 14 is World Migratory Bird Day. As an avid birder, I am thinking about the millions of birds who make their way over the Beaver State. This year, the day is drawing attention to light pollution, which is increasing 6% annually, fueled by ever-growing development.
Sadly, more than 80% of Americans cannot see the Milky Way from where they live — thus missing its magnificence. Light pollution also significantly impacts wildlife, including migratory birds.
As conservation scientist Brandt Ryder explained, “Preserving our dark skies is one of the greatest challenges facing our species. Stars are the guideposts for long-distance migratory birds, and window strikes from light pollution are one of the leading causes of bird mortality during migration.”
The Owyhee Canyonlands, in southeastern Oregon, offers one of the last stretches of dark skies in the Lower 48 where one can view the full Milky Way free of light pollution. It ranks in the top 1% of all Western U.S. lands for dark night skies, making it a safe haven for migratory birds.
After birding in Oregon for many years, I know the Owyhee country provides some of the best. More than 110 neo-tropical migratory birds pass through these parts as they migrate around the globe.
You’ll find woodpeckers, bluebirds, burrowing owls, cranes and quail. Southeastern Oregon also holds one of the highest concentrations of hawks, eagles and falcons in the West, rivaling Idaho’s famous Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. And it’s no wonder. Excellent nesting habitats are found in western juniper, quaking aspen, and conifers, and among the volcanic ledges and buttes of Oregon’s Grand Canyon.
And then there are the greater sage-grouse. It is a special treat to observe their leks from afar and witness the magnificence of this bird’s wooing dance through my binoculars. While this is not a migratory bird, it is the desert’s “canary in the coal mine,” as this imperiled bird’s health mirrors that of the sagebrush ecosystem it depends on.
In the Owyhee region, you’ll find some of the most critical breeding ground and habitat for this species in the entire West.
Not many things keep me up at night, but one is knowing what is at stake in the Owyhee. To know that right now at any time, unnecessary energy and building development can take hold in the Owyhee leaves me unsettled. If that happens, the birding we enjoy now will be lost forever.
Having the Department of the Interior protect this place is one of the best ways I can think of to leave a legacy for future generations. So that our children and grandchildren will be able to experience the wonders of the Owyhee as it is today is one of the greatest gifts we will ever give.
Today, the Biden administration has an opportunity to protect the Owyhee landscape through its Southeast Oregon Resource Management Plan Amendment, which is expected to be released soon. I am urging the Bureau of Land Management to follow Southeastern Oregon’s local Resource Advisory Committee recommendations, crafted during the draft phase of the plan, which analyzed the millions of acres of wildlands in the Owyhee region, and presented a balanced proposal to conserve approximately 400,000 acres of Oregon’s most treasured habitats. The Trump administration zeroed-out conservation from most of its planning efforts, including in southeastern Oregon; it’s time to change course and produce a more balanced plan.
As people across the country turn off their lights for migratory birds this May 14, I will do so with the Owyhee and future generations in mind.
Is there anything so soothing and lovely as the long, lilting call of the canyon wren? Yes. Knowing that conserving this incredible place will mean that these bird songs will be heard throughout the canyons forever.
